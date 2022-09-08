Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Job Purpose:

1.Fats track existing and future strategic projects

2. SQL optimization

3. Partsfinder optimization

4. Emmomerce deployment and maintenance

Qualifications and or Experience:

Dimploma/ Degree in programming

Azure developer training

.Net Developer

.Net Framework (version 4 >)

.Net Core

WinForms

MVC

WebApi

JSON

SOAP

Javascript

HTML

CSS

MS SQLBeneficial

Xamarin

Entity Framework

SQL Views

SQL Stored Procedures

Azure Developer Associate

Azure DevOps knowlegue

SignalR

WebSync (FrozenMountain)

DevExpress

Skills, Knowledge and Attributes:

Excellent Communication skills

Analytic skills (Information processing)

Interpersonal skills

Good understanding of IT Infrastructure

Good understanding of Microsoft applications and SQL DB

Ability to take ownership of an ICT problem or project from beginning to completion.

Excellent written, communication and presentation skills

Excellent organizational and follow-up skills

Competent in problem solving (problem analysis)

Outstanding organizing skills

Ability to update and draft technical Documents.

Attention to detail.

Monitoring

Record keeping and documentation

Planned change control knowledge.

Teamwork

Ability to work under pressure

Deadline orientated

Apply company ISO policies relating to network and security.

Monitor and report on security vulnerabilities.

Implementation of network and security standards

Proactive Monitoring

Desired Skills:

communications

analytical

Programming

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

The company supplies the motor industry with spares

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

