Senior Software Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Sep 8, 2022

Job Purpose:

1.Fats track existing and future strategic projects
2. SQL optimization
3. Partsfinder optimization
4. Emmomerce deployment and maintenance

Qualifications and or Experience:

  • Dimploma/ Degree in programming
  • Azure developer training
  • .Net Developer
  • .Net Framework (version 4 >)
  • .Net Core
  • WinForms
  • MVC
  • WebApi
  • JSON
  • SOAP
  • Javascript
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • MS SQLBeneficial
  • Xamarin
  • Entity Framework
  • SQL Views
  • SQL Stored Procedures
  • Azure Developer Associate
  • Azure DevOps knowlegue
  • SignalR
  • WebSync (FrozenMountain)
  • DevExpress

Skills, Knowledge and Attributes:

  • Excellent Communication skills
  • Analytic skills (Information processing)
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Good understanding of IT Infrastructure
  • Good understanding of Microsoft applications and SQL DB
  • Ability to take ownership of an ICT problem or project from beginning to completion.
  • Excellent written, communication and presentation skills
  • Excellent organizational and follow-up skills
  • Competent in problem solving (problem analysis)
  • Outstanding organizing skills
  • Ability to update and draft technical Documents.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Monitoring
  • Record keeping and documentation
  • Planned change control knowledge.
  • Teamwork
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Deadline orientated
  • Apply company ISO policies relating to network and security.
  • Monitor and report on security vulnerabilities.
  • Implementation of network and security standards
  • Proactive Monitoring

Desired Skills:

  • communications
  • analytical
  • Programming

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

The company supplies the motor industry with spares

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Provident Fund

