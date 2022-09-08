Senior Software Engineer (C#.Net) at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Pinelands

ENVIRONMENT:

LEAD a Dev team that builds and maintains exciting & cutting-edge solutions as your strong leadership & coding expertise as a Senior Software Engineer is sought by a Service Provider in the Healthcare industry. You will help deliver the Development project roadmap and design, develop and implement innovative & robust IT solutions including back-end services and database structures while leading the team. You will require a Degree/National Diploma in Information Systems or Computer Science with at least 7 years’ experience in a similar role, proven C#.Net Core proficiency including Angular and SQL. Any NoSQL, Mobile Development and Web Services experience in addition will prove beneficial.

DUTIES:

Design and build modular and scalable solutions that are optimised for re-use.

Development of changes, fixes, integrations and new systems that will run efficiently and securely.

Identify, prioritize and execute tasks in the software development life cycle.

Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting.

Review and debug code.

Provide consulting services to the business, team members and Project teams to ensure optimal solutions that comply with solution principles and standards.

Lead, guide and coach the Development team.

Ensure software is up to date with latest technologies.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Degree or National Diploma in Information Systems/Computer Science.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 7 years Development experience.

Proven C#.Net Core experience.

Proven Angular experience.

MS-SQL experience.

Valid Code EB Driver’s License without endorsements is essential.

Advantageous –

NoSQL experience.

Mobile development and Web Services experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-disciplined and self-motivated.

Ability to multitask and prioritise.

Must be able to work independently and perform under pressure.

Excellent organisational and leadership skill.

Customer Service ethic and excellent communication skills.

COMMENTS:

