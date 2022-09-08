Senior SQL Developer

The Role: We are looking to hire Senior SQL Developer for a permanent Role.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Matric/Grade 12

Essential Qualification:

Relevant IT Qualifications (degree or diploma)

Experience Required:

SQL Development

SSIS

Integration experience.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Understanding of the SDLC Methodology

Experience with Agile methodologies will be beneficial

Understanding of Microsoft data base technologies (SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS)

Knowledge of Enterprise Data Warehouses

Basic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)

Documentation Frameworks, Tools, and Standards

Coaching / Mentoring Techniques

Problem Analysis and Problem-Solving Techniques

Strong analytical and numerical ability

Conceptual thinker

Good communication people interaction / interpersonal skills

Action / results orientation

Quality assurance orientation

Knowledge seeking / continuous learning

Building and maintaining relationships

Adaptability

Strong teamwork orientation

Strong communication skills

