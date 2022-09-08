The Role: We are looking to hire Senior SQL Developer for a permanent Role.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Matric/Grade 12
Essential Qualification:
- Relevant IT Qualifications (degree or diploma)
Experience Required:
- SQL Development
- SSIS
- Integration experience.
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Understanding of the SDLC Methodology
- Experience with Agile methodologies will be beneficial
- Understanding of Microsoft data base technologies (SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS)
- Knowledge of Enterprise Data Warehouses
- Basic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)
- Documentation Frameworks, Tools, and Standards
- Coaching / Mentoring Techniques
- Problem Analysis and Problem-Solving Techniques
- Strong analytical and numerical ability
- Conceptual thinker
- Good communication people interaction / interpersonal skills
- Action / results orientation
- Quality assurance orientation
- Knowledge seeking / continuous learning
- Building and maintaining relationships
- Adaptability
- Strong teamwork orientation
- Strong communication skills