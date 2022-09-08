Senior SQL Developer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Sep 8, 2022

The Role: We are looking to hire Senior SQL Developer for a permanent Role.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

  • Matric/Grade 12

Essential Qualification:

  • Relevant IT Qualifications (degree or diploma)

Experience Required:

  • SQL Development
  • SSIS
  • Integration experience.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

  • Understanding of the SDLC Methodology
  • Experience with Agile methodologies will be beneficial
  • Understanding of Microsoft data base technologies (SQL, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS)
  • Knowledge of Enterprise Data Warehouses
  • Basic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)
  • Documentation Frameworks, Tools, and Standards
  • Coaching / Mentoring Techniques
  • Problem Analysis and Problem-Solving Techniques
  • Strong analytical and numerical ability
  • Conceptual thinker
  • Good communication people interaction / interpersonal skills
  • Action / results orientation
  • Quality assurance orientation
  • Knowledge seeking / continuous learning
  • Building and maintaining relationships
  • Adaptability
  • Strong teamwork orientation
  • Strong communication skills

Learn more/Apply for this position