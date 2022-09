Senior Test Analyst – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: we looking to hire a Senior Test Analyst to work with our client in Johannesburg on a permanent basis.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Matric/ Grade 12

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT Qualifications (degree or diploma)

Experience required:

Mobile network/ telecoms experience

API Testing: SOAP UI or Postman

SQL

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibility:

Manual Testing and all related activities: analyzing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in different environments, etc.

Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using AzureDevOps tool

Building and maintain regression test packs

Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke)

Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production bugs and incidents

