Senior UX Designer. (Hybrid) at Headhunters – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Our client in the Information Technology Sector, based in Johannesburg, is currently looking to employ an experiencedSenior UX Designer. (Hybrid)

Our client is looking for an individual who works collaboratively in a team, but also completes delivery independently. This individual should have the ability to act as a team leader and to integrate seamlessly into any environment.

An awesome career opportunity awaits.

Requirements:

Senior (5+ years’ experience).

BA/BSC/Appropriate Tertiary qualification.

CX/UX certificate.

Valid code B driver’s license and own transport.

Passed credit and criminal checks.

South African Citizen or valid South African work permit.

Theoretic and practical knowledge of ‘Design Thinking Methodology’.

Agile/lean work experience.

Stakeholder and customer interviews.

Heuristic reviews.

Systems: Teams, Miro, Microsoft package, Figma, Sketch.

Prototyping, wireframing, user flows, and mock-ups.

Visual design, communication, and design software.

User research and usability testing.

Analytics.

Data synthesis.

UX Writing, Typography and Presentation

Interaction Design.

Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:

Unpack business requirements.

Define problem statement.

Co-create workshops.

Facilitate learning and information sharing.

Mock up persona’s, user journeys (as-is and to-be).

Create low fidelity wireframes.

High fidelity and prototyping.

Design system knowledge and ability to follow set standards.

Create customer interview packs, synthesis data and report.

Validate solution with customers for refinements.

Competitor analysis.

Information architecture, card sorting.

A/B Testing.

Logging and addressing user issues post go-live.

Desktop research.

Story telling.

Running workshops.

