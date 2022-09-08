Software Developer (Plattekloof, Cape Town) at Headhunters

A leading South African IT Solutions Provider is looking for an experienced Software Developer to join their dynamic Cape Town team.
Requirements:
- Driver’s License, Own Reliable transport.
- Matric/Grade 12.
- Minimum 3 years’ Experience in app development and development web.
Knowledge:
- Windows Development.
- NET Framework and Core.
- ASP.NET, MVC, Web API and Core.
- HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript.
- jQuery, Angular and React.
- Web Services (REST & SOAP).
- SQL Server.
- Database Design.
- Database Administration.
- Internet Information Services (IIS).
- Visual Studio and Azure DevOps.
- Git source control.
- Windows Server.
- SharePoint.
- Workflow Development.
- Dynamics CRM.
- Mobile Development/ Flutter or Other platforms.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Planning.
- Analysis.
- Design.
- Implementation.
- Testing and Integration.
- Maintenance and Support.
