Software Testing – KwaZulu-Natal Pinetown

Systems Software QA tester

The purpose of this role is to ensure quality assurance within the Retail Systems applications landscape by executing and managing the test lifecycle, defect management, release management and applicable documentation.

Duties and responsibilities:

Form part of the Software QA Team to perform QA and testing of Systems Applications

Prepare overall test cases and test plans at a detailed macro-level according to Business Requirements prepared by the Business Analysts

Participate in the Quality Process throughout the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) from the Inspection Process through to the Final Delivery

Prepare documentation and training material, when required

Actively participate in seeking to maintain the QA Team performance

Multi-skill across QA, Training and Implementation

Full Regression testing, Unit testing, Integration testing, End to End testing on the following: SIGMA, SIGMA Warehouse, SIGMA Mobile and MSS

Integration testing with all 3rd party vendors (dStore, Scales, Labels, Pdts, etc.)

Verifying bugs and manage resolution from Development to Production

Responsible for Pilot store Installation, training and/or monitoring

Sign off on Regional Pilots

Qualification and experience:

Relevant tertiary qualification in IT or QA

At least 5 years’ experience in a similar role working on the SIGMA application

A minimum of 5 years’ experience in software testing

Content Development Experience will be an Advantage

Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) Process Knowledge

SIGMA Testing / Application Knowledge skills required

Retail Experience in an FMCG Environment is required

Desired Skills:

SIGMA

MSS

SIGMA Testing

Software Testing

Application Testing

QA Software Testing

STLC

Software Test Management

QA and Testing

Testing Software

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

