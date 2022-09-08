Systems Software QA tester
The purpose of this role is to ensure quality assurance within the Retail Systems applications landscape by executing and managing the test lifecycle, defect management, release management and applicable documentation.
Duties and responsibilities:
- Form part of the Software QA Team to perform QA and testing of Systems Applications
- Prepare overall test cases and test plans at a detailed macro-level according to Business Requirements prepared by the Business Analysts
- Participate in the Quality Process throughout the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) from the Inspection Process through to the Final Delivery
- Prepare documentation and training material, when required
- Actively participate in seeking to maintain the QA Team performance
- Multi-skill across QA, Training and Implementation
- Full Regression testing, Unit testing, Integration testing, End to End testing on the following: SIGMA, SIGMA Warehouse, SIGMA Mobile and MSS
- Integration testing with all 3rd party vendors (dStore, Scales, Labels, Pdts, etc.)
- Verifying bugs and manage resolution from Development to Production
- Responsible for Pilot store Installation, training and/or monitoring
- Sign off on Regional Pilots
Qualification and experience:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in IT or QA
- At least 5 years’ experience in a similar role working on the SIGMA application
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience in software testing
- Content Development Experience will be an Advantage
- Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) Process Knowledge
- SIGMA Testing / Application Knowledge skills required
- Retail Experience in an FMCG Environment is required
Desired Skills:
- SIGMA
- MSS
- SIGMA Testing
- Software Testing
- Application Testing
- QA Software Testing
- STLC
- Software Test Management
- QA and Testing
- Testing Software
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree