Systems Administrator (Senior Export Administrator Statistics and Systems) at Columbus Stainless – Mpumalanga Middelburg

Responsibilities:

The role of the Systems Administrator is to maintain the Commercial systems.

The administrator will need to update and maintain commercial macro’s and design new MS, Access queries.

Assist administrators with changes and errors on macros and MS Access queries. Responsible for maintaining the commercial archive.

Responsible for changing & creating customer profiles on, and maintaining other master files. Updating alloy extras on the Commercial system.

Releasing Consignment orders, creating Shipping instructions, loading instructions and provisional invoices and creating delivery notes when material is delivered is the role of this position

The maintenance of the commercial systems and the responsibility for reporting, projects and investigations will lie within this position.

Further responsibilities will be to release consignment, maintain customer master files and upload surcharges on the system.

This position is also responsible for training the commercial team on new system.

Requirements:

Qualification

The minimum qualification is a National Diploma or Degree in IT, or another relevant qualification such as Industrial Engineering, BSc Maths etc,

Experience

3 years Information systems or Programming experience and at least 1 year of Logistics / Supply Chain / Transport / Commercial or Data analytics experience.

MS Office proficiency will be required with good report writing skills.

The successful incumbent will display strong coordination skills and attention to detail.

IT systems, analytical skills and troubleshooting together with Data analysis skills is of importance for this role.

The successful candidate will have knowledge of Supply chain, Production, System knowledge, User input effect on system and basic financial background.

Experience in commercial processes, various IT systems, MS Access and VBA with excellent Excel skills will be required.

Desired Skills:

Information Technology

Supply Chain

Transport

Commercial or Data analytics

