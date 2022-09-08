Systems Administrator (Senior Export Administrator Statistics and Systems) at Columbus Stainless – Mpumalanga Middelburg

Responsibilities:
- The role of the Systems Administrator is to maintain the Commercial systems.
- The administrator will need to update and maintain commercial macro’s and design new MS, Access queries.
- Assist administrators with changes and errors on macros and MS Access queries. Responsible for maintaining the commercial archive.
- Responsible for changing & creating customer profiles on, and maintaining other master files. Updating alloy extras on the Commercial system.
- Releasing Consignment orders, creating Shipping instructions, loading instructions and provisional invoices and creating delivery notes when material is delivered is the role of this position
- The maintenance of the commercial systems and the responsibility for reporting, projects and investigations will lie within this position.
- Further responsibilities will be to release consignment, maintain customer master files and upload surcharges on the system.
- This position is also responsible for training the commercial team on new system.
Requirements:
Qualification
The minimum qualification is a National Diploma or Degree in IT, or another relevant qualification such as Industrial Engineering, BSc Maths etc,
Experience
- 3 years Information systems or Programming experience and at least 1 year of Logistics / Supply Chain / Transport / Commercial or Data analytics experience.
- MS Office proficiency will be required with good report writing skills.
- The successful incumbent will display strong coordination skills and attention to detail.
- IT systems, analytical skills and troubleshooting together with Data analysis skills is of importance for this role.
- The successful candidate will have knowledge of Supply chain, Production, System knowledge, User input effect on system and basic financial background.
- Experience in commercial processes, various IT systems, MS Access and VBA with excellent Excel skills will be required.
Desired Skills:
- Information Technology
- Supply Chain
- Transport
- Commercial or Data analytics