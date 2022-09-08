Systems Analyst – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: We are looking to hire a Systems Analyst for a permanent role in Cape Town.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Matric/Grade 12
Preferred Qualification:
- IT Related
Experience Required:
- UML.
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Assume responsibility for the analysis and design of new IT solutions as well as the modification/enhancement of existing systems to integrate new features or improvements to improve business efficiency and productivity.
- Interview business users to define business requirements.
- Thorough understanding software development lifecycle.
- Translating Client requirements into highly specified functional and technical specifications.
- Developing solutions and related products.
- Presenting proposals to clients.
- Work closely with Colleagues, Developers, Testers, and a variety of End-users to ensure technical compatibility and User satisfaction.
- Drawing up, supervising, and documenting testing schedule for complete system.
- Facilitate UAT.
- Overseeing implementation of a new system including data migration.
- Supporting users on change control and system updates.
- Provide training and user manuals to users of a new system.
- Keep up to date with technical and industry developments.
- Report on project Status