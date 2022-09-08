Systems Analyst – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

The Role: We are looking to hire a Systems Analyst for a permanent role in Cape Town.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Matric/Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

IT Related

Experience Required:

Assume responsibility for the analysis and design of new IT solutions as well as the modification/enhancement of existing systems to integrate new features or improvements to improve business efficiency and productivity.

Interview business users to define business requirements.

Thorough understanding software development lifecycle.

Translating Client requirements into highly specified functional and technical specifications.

UML.

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:

Developing solutions and related products.

Presenting proposals to clients.

Work closely with Colleagues, Developers, Testers, and a variety of End-users to ensure technical compatibility and User satisfaction.

Drawing up, supervising, and documenting testing schedule for complete system.

Facilitate UAT.

Overseeing implementation of a new system including data migration.

Supporting users on change control and system updates.

Provide training and user manuals to users of a new system.

Keep up to date with technical and industry developments.

Report on project Status

