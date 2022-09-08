Our client is looking for a Technology Consultant who will absorb complex technical concepts and to communicate them to both technical and non-technical audiences alike, and the ability to interact with the Automation and Management teams.
Responsibilities:
- Lead projects for customer product needs together with the day-to-day technical escalations to maintain the success of our customers.
- Work with clients and internal stakeholders to realize business goals and execute solution delivery in accordance with customer requirements.
- identify opportunities for increased efficiencies, capable of working with cross-functional teams to continuously improve our products and operations.
- Understand requirements and provide technical information and solutions around applying the correct products and technologies.
- Solution development and deployment in accordance with departmental System Development Life Cycle / Release and Deployment Management.
Self-motivation and excellent time management.
- An inquisitive nature and desire to understand how to solve problems.
Requirements:
- 3+ years Software Development experience in either of these technologies – Cherwell Development, HP Service Manager, Service Now, Remedy, HEAT and CA Unicenter.
- Ability to take a proactive and creative approach to attend to clients’ needs.
- ITIL Experience/ Knowledge
- Forward thinker and problem solver
- DBA background and IT Network background – advantage
