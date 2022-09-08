Technology Consultant

Our client is looking for a Technology Consultant who will absorb complex technical concepts and to communicate them to both technical and non-technical audiences alike, and the ability to interact with the Automation and Management teams.

Responsibilities:

  • Lead projects for customer product needs together with the day-to-day technical escalations to maintain the success of our customers.
  • Work with clients and internal stakeholders to realize business goals and execute solution delivery in accordance with customer requirements.
  • identify opportunities for increased efficiencies, capable of working with cross-functional teams to continuously improve our products and operations.
  • Understand requirements and provide technical information and solutions around applying the correct products and technologies.
  • Solution development and deployment in accordance with departmental System Development Life Cycle / Release and Deployment Management.
    Self-motivation and excellent time management.
  • An inquisitive nature and desire to understand how to solve problems.

Requirements:

  • 3+ years Software Development experience in either of these technologies – Cherwell Development, HP Service Manager, Service Now, Remedy, HEAT and CA Unicenter.
  • Ability to take a proactive and creative approach to attend to clients’ needs.
  • ITIL Experience/ Knowledge
  • Forward thinker and problem solver
  • DBA background and IT Network background – advantage

Desired Skills:

  • Technology Consultant
  • Requirements
  • ITIL
  • Cherwell
  • HP Service Manager
  • Remedy
  • HEAT
  • Solution development
  • Solution deployment

