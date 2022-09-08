Technology Consultant

Our client is looking for a Technology Consultant who will absorb complex technical concepts and to communicate them to both technical and non-technical audiences alike, and the ability to interact with the Automation and Management teams.

Responsibilities:

Lead projects for customer product needs together with the day-to-day technical escalations to maintain the success of our customers.

Work with clients and internal stakeholders to realize business goals and execute solution delivery in accordance with customer requirements.

identify opportunities for increased efficiencies, capable of working with cross-functional teams to continuously improve our products and operations.

Understand requirements and provide technical information and solutions around applying the correct products and technologies.

Solution development and deployment in accordance with departmental System Development Life Cycle / Release and Deployment Management.

Self-motivation and excellent time management.

Self-motivation and excellent time management. An inquisitive nature and desire to understand how to solve problems.

Requirements:

3+ years Software Development experience in either of these technologies – Cherwell Development, HP Service Manager, Service Now, Remedy, HEAT and CA Unicenter.

Ability to take a proactive and creative approach to attend to clients’ needs.

ITIL Experience/ Knowledge

Forward thinker and problem solver

DBA background and IT Network background – advantage

Desired Skills:

Technology Consultant

Requirements

ITIL

Cherwell

HP Service Manager

Remedy

HEAT

Solution development

Solution deployment

Learn more/Apply for this position