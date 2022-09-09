Automation Test Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Manual Test Analyst to join them on an independent contract basis

IT

Qualifications and experience

API and Web Service testing (Soap UI, Postman)

Integration Platform testing

Big Data flow

White box testing (back-end testing)

Web Based Application testing

Strong SQL

Robot Framework (RPA)

Bamboo

BitBucket

TestNJ

Java Programming

Proven records of building new automation frameworks in agile environment

Full SDLC Testing experience

Strong experience in ISTQB Standards and techniques

Experience working with agile team, development methodology, and collaboration tools (e.g. Jira, Xray, Confluence)

Experience working with HP ALM (QC)

Ability to communicate well with internal stakeholders

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

