Business Analyst MO360 Data Platform – Remote Remote

Business Analyst
Fantastic opportunity – Work Remotely
Duties
- General Coordination
- Ticket and task prioritisation
- Scrum Management and general requirement management
- Responsible for all ServiceNow related topics within the MO360 data platform scope
- PBI and Qlik User Management
- Requirement Gathering, Analysis and Advising
Requirements
- Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent.
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing
Desired Skills:
- Information Technology
- Industrial Engineering
- IT/Manufacturing