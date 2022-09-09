Business Analyst (SAP) – Remote at Abantu Staffing Solutions – Eastern Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Job Description:
- To improve efficiency, reduce waste, identify and implement solutions, meet project deadlines and accurately document the necessary requirements to be done in accordance with local / global strategic planning and standards in compliance to the Company’s Integrity & Anti Bribery Codes, Conflict of Interest Policy & S.H.E. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations
The Job Requirements:
- Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
- Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
- Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
- Experience with SAP MM/WM or SD Modules
- Experience with Test Management Tools / software (e.g. SAP CBTA, HP ALM, etc.)
- Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
- Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
- Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
- Willingness to travel nationally and internationally and to work a
- 3 shift model
- Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.
- Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously
Qualification and Experience:
- Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in IT
- Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in SAP S/4 HANA, SAP MM/ WM or SD module(s),
- Knowledge of SAP Solution Manager and automated Test Suites will be advantageous,
- Ability to debug SAP ABAP will be advantageous,
- Knowledge of Supply Chain processes will be beneficial.