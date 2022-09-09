Business Analyst (SAP) – Remote at Abantu Staffing Solutions

Sep 9, 2022

Job Description:

  • To improve efficiency, reduce waste, identify and implement solutions, meet project deadlines and accurately document the necessary requirements to be done in accordance with local / global strategic planning and standards in compliance to the Company’s Integrity & Anti Bribery Codes, Conflict of Interest Policy & S.H.E. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations

The Job Requirements:

  • Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
  • Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
  • Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
  • Experience with SAP MM/WM or SD Modules
  • Experience with Test Management Tools / software (e.g. SAP CBTA, HP ALM, etc.)
  • Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
  • Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
  • Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
  • Willingness to travel nationally and internationally and to work a
  • 3 shift model
  • Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.
  • Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously

Qualification and Experience:

  • Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent
  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience in IT
  • Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in SAP S/4 HANA, SAP MM/ WM or SD module(s),
  • Knowledge of SAP Solution Manager and automated Test Suites will be advantageous,
  • Ability to debug SAP ABAP will be advantageous,
  • Knowledge of Supply Chain processes will be beneficial.

Learn more/Apply for this position