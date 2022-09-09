Chattermill expands into Africa

Chattermill, a unified customer intelligence platform, has announced a new partnership with YouKnow Digital to expand operations into Africa.

YouKnow Digital connect global technology companies with African enterprise brands, supporting them with a locally specialised team.

Through this partnership, YouKnow Digital will work as the African reseller, distributor and support arm for Chattermill in the region.

Mikhail Dubov, CEO and co-founder of Chattermill, comments: “By working with YouKnow Digital, Chattermill will be able to bring the tools African companies need to understand their customers and thrive. We cannot wait to start this collaboration and we know we are in expert hands with the YouKnow team. We are excited to see what the future holds for both our companies.”

Kelvin Jonck, CEO of YouKnow Digital, says: “Having previously worked with some of the Chattermill team through different organisations in the past, we’ve already gone through the vital phase of building relationships as partners, which allows us to solely focus on bringing the magic of Chattermill to our African client-base. The Chattermill solution will be a huge benefit to businesses across Africa that want to understand their customers’ frustrations and improve their customer experience.”