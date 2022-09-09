Data Analyst at Abantu Staffing Solutions – Eastern Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

We are looking to hire a data analyst to join our data team. You will take responsibility for managing our master data set, developing reports, and troubleshooting data issues. To do well in this role you need a very fine eye for detail, experience as a data analyst, and a deep understanding of the popular data analysis tools and databases.
Education & Experience Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce, Finance or Computer Science
- Minimum 5 years’ experience in a business environment
- Experience with BI software an advantage
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in Data Management
Communication Requirements:
- Communicate with all teams in a cross-functional environment.
- Communicate with Third-Party data collectors and developers to streamline and validate data.
Key Responsibilities:
- Managing master data, including creation, updates, and deletion.
- Provide quality assurance of imported data.
- Commissioning and decommissioning of data sets.
- Processing confidential data and information according to guidelines.
- Helping develop reports and analysis.
- Managing and designing the reporting environment, including data sources, security, and metadata.
- Supporting the data warehouse in identifying and revising reporting requirements.
- Supporting initiatives for data integrity and normalization.
- Assessing tests and implementing new or upgraded software and assisting with strategic decisions on new systems.
- Generating reports from single or multiple systems.
- Troubleshooting the reporting database environment and reports.
- Evaluating changes and updates to source production systems.
- Training end-users on new reports and dashboards.
- Recommendations on data infrastructure.
- Recommend new processes and develop on approval/acceptance thereof.
Competencies / Skills:
- Ability to speak, read and write English fluently
- Advanced numerical skills and statistical skills
- Strong knowledge of spreadsheets, database, and presentation software
- High level of organization and detail-orientated
- Time management, the capacity to organise/ plan/manage time and to adequately allocate to and divide time between various aspects of work
- Capacity to focus on and achieve standards of service which comply with the highest expectations
- The ability and capacity to take responsibility for own actions, others can rely on you, loyal and steadfast
- The ability to formulate, prioritise and execute pre-determined objectives
- Capacity to focus and achieve standards of service, which comply with the highest expectations of clients
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund Contribution