Data Analyst at Abantu Staffing Solutions – Eastern Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Data Analyst at Abantu Staffing Solutions – Eastern Cape

We are looking to hire a data analyst to join our data team. You will take responsibility for managing our master data set, developing reports, and troubleshooting data issues. To do well in this role you need a very fine eye for detail, experience as a data analyst, and a deep understanding of the popular data analysis tools and databases.

Education & Experience Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce, Finance or Computer Science

Minimum 5 years’ experience in a business environment

Experience with BI software an advantage

Minimum 3 years’ experience in Data Management

Communication Requirements:

Communicate with all teams in a cross-functional environment.

Communicate with Third-Party data collectors and developers to streamline and validate data.

Key Responsibilities:

Managing master data, including creation, updates, and deletion.

Provide quality assurance of imported data.

Commissioning and decommissioning of data sets.

Processing confidential data and information according to guidelines.

Helping develop reports and analysis.

Managing and designing the reporting environment, including data sources, security, and metadata.

Supporting the data warehouse in identifying and revising reporting requirements.

Supporting initiatives for data integrity and normalization.

Assessing tests and implementing new or upgraded software and assisting with strategic decisions on new systems.

Generating reports from single or multiple systems.

Troubleshooting the reporting database environment and reports.

Evaluating changes and updates to source production systems.

Training end-users on new reports and dashboards.

Recommendations on data infrastructure.

Recommend new processes and develop on approval/acceptance thereof.

Competencies / Skills:

Ability to speak, read and write English fluently

Advanced numerical skills and statistical skills

Strong knowledge of spreadsheets, database, and presentation software

High level of organization and detail-orientated

Time management, the capacity to organise/ plan/manage time and to adequately allocate to and divide time between various aspects of work

Capacity to focus on and achieve standards of service which comply with the highest expectations

The ability and capacity to take responsibility for own actions, others can rely on you, loyal and steadfast

The ability to formulate, prioritise and execute pre-determined objectives

Capacity to focus and achieve standards of service, which comply with the highest expectations of clients

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund Contribution

