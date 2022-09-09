Data Scientist (Remote) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced eCommerce Platform seeks the expertise of a highly analytical & solutions-driven Data Scientist to join its BI Team where you will build predictive models, verify data integrity and create automated anomaly detection systems and track its performance. The successful incumbent must possess a suitable Data Scientist/Statistics tertiary qualification with 3+ years’ BI experience with a strong focus on Data Science, be proficient in Data Mining, Mathematics and Statistical Analysis, Excel, Tableau, SQL, Programming Languages like Python and have an excellent understanding of Machine Learning techniques and algorithms including clustering methods, neural networks & boosting algorithms.

DUTIES:

Build models to predict property and vehicle prices. Cool hey?

Proactively identify data improvement opportunities and insights to the business.

Process, cleanse, and verify the integrity of data used for analysis.

Create algorithms and build predictive models to enhance product offerings.

Use Machine Learning techniques to improve the quality of data.

Create automated anomaly detection systems and tracking of its performance.

Generate reports with insights from data sets and models to present to team.

REQUIREMENTS:

A Data Scientist or Statistics qualification.

3+ Years’ experience in BI with a strong focus on Data Science.

Proficiency with Data Mining, Mathematics, and Statistical Analysis.

Experience with Excel, Tableau, SQL, and programming languages (i.e., Python).

Excellent understanding of Machine Learning techniques and algorithms, such as clustering methods, neural networks, boosting algorithms etc.

Outstanding analytical skills – the ability to identify trends, patterns and insights from data.

ATTRIBUTES:

Self-motivated.

A team player.

Have a positive and proactive approach.

Attention to detail and the ability to consistently meet deadlines.

Strong verbal and written communication skills – ability to easily communicate complex ideas in a way that is easy to understand.

An analytical mind and inclination for problem-solving.

COMMENTS:

