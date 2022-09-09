- Degree in IT and Software Engineering related degree or qualification (advantageous)
- Honours degree(advantageous)
- 4+ Years experience as an IOS Developer
- 2+ Years experience in user interface analyst
- 1 Years experience on APP Published in the APP or Playstore
- Experience in Objective-C is beneficial
- Development pattern and OO Design principles beneficail
- Software development experience in a test driven environment
- Agile methodologies
- TOOLS: IOS, UML, XML, JSON, SOAP, REST Web Service Development
- Software architecture / JAD Sessions and data modelling techniques
- Excellent understanding and application of design principles
- Competent understanding of: System developement life cycle
- System development tools, processes and workflows
- Delivering high quality souce code
- Analytical and problem solving skills
Desired Skills:
- UML
- XML
- SOAP
- REST WEB Service Development
- Agile
- Objective-C
- Development iOS
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree