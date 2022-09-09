IOS DEVELOPER – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

  • Degree in IT and Software Engineering related degree or qualification (advantageous)
  • Honours degree(advantageous)
  • 4+ Years experience as an IOS Developer
  • 2+ Years experience in user interface analyst
  • 1 Years experience on APP Published in the APP or Playstore
  • Experience in Objective-C is beneficial
  • Development pattern and OO Design principles beneficail
  • Software development experience in a test driven environment
  • Agile methodologies
  • TOOLS: IOS, UML, XML, JSON, SOAP, REST Web Service Development
  • Software architecture / JAD Sessions and data modelling techniques
  • Excellent understanding and application of design principles
  • Competent understanding of: System developement life cycle
  • System development tools, processes and workflows
  • Delivering high quality souce code
  • Analytical and problem solving skills

Desired Skills:

  • UML
  • XML
  • SOAP
  • REST WEB Service Development
  • Agile
  • Objective-C
  • Development iOS

