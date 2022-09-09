iOS Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Follows approved life cycle methodologies, creates design documents, writes code and performs unit and functional testing of software. Contributes to the overall architecture and standards of the group, acts as an SME and plays a software governance role.

iOS developers must be able to technically support and maintain the deployed applications on dev, test and production environments.

Responsibilities:

iOS developers must have a competent understanding of:

The system development life cycle and can explain the developer’s role in each stage

The defined system development tools, processes and workflows

The distinction between business, functional and non-functional requirements and how to implement them

The importance of delivering high quality source code and how to achieve it

The technologies used and the systems components structure

The domain and business terminologies and link them back to system implementations

iOS developers should be able to demonstrate that they can:

Develop, test, and maintain the deployed application software with high quality

Collaborate with product managers and designers to ensure a successful, high-quality product and great user experience

Analyse, maintain and enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues with efficiency.

Perform accurate development estimation

Produce technical specifications and designs. Participate in new business development through ideation, prototype development, and project estimates

Research new techniques, tools, and best practices and share that knowledge with the team and community

Maintain high standards

Analytical and problem solving skills

Self-starter who takes ownership, is accountable, and is able to work under minimum supervision

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Can help with quality assurance and provide comments

Within 6 months of being in the position, an iOS developer should be able to demonstrate strong domain knowledge and technologies in relation to the environment that they work in.

Personal Attributes and Skills

Excellent written and oral communication skills (English)

Is values driven

Ability to work in a self-driven, complex environment with multiple and changing priorities

Ability to focus on deadlines and deliverables

Ability to think abstractly

Ability and desire to quickly learn new technologies

Clean code thinking

Is a problem solver

Education and Experience

A degree in IT

4+ years’ experience as an iOS developer

Experience with software development in a test-driven environment

Excellent understanding and application of design principles

Advantageous

2+ year user interface analyst experience (preferred)

Software Engineering related degree/qualification

Honours degree

Business experience and product knowledge

Experience in Objective-C is beneficial

Have worked on at least 1 app published in the App or Play Store

Methodologies

Familiarity with Agile development methodologies

Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns

Tools

SoapUI (SOAP) / REST client (JSON)

XCode

Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Confluence)

Technologies

iOS

UML

XML, JSON

SOAP and REST Web Service Development

Other

Software architecture

JAD sessions

Data modelling techniques

