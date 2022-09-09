IT Administrator and Web Designer – Gauteng Randburg

Top employer requires the services and skills of a qualified IT Administrator to handle all internal support functions as well as be responsible for website design, updates and administration.

Seeking highly technically orientated person with a creative flair. Be responsible for full IT admin including desktop support, preventative maintenance, backups, firewall management, network management, etc. You will also be required to design engaging and responsive landing pages integrating client CMS programs and data feeds into websites as well as optimising websites for maximum speed and capability as well as website testing.

Minimum requirements:

Matric

COMPTIA A+/N+ or completed IT Diploma

At least 3years experience in dealing with full IT support including firewalls, networking etc

2years + in website design and management

Desired Skills:

IT Technician

IT Support

Website design

About The Employer:

Top employer in the medical industry that proudly boasts a great company culture and working environmnet

Learn more/Apply for this position