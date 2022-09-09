IT Project Manager at WebHelp UK

Are you a tech savvy, target driven, highly organized individual? If you’re ready to work with a dynamic team of highly skilled individuals and take the next step in your career, then this is your time to shine!

Webhelp is in search for a skilled IT Manager to join our remote team, working from the comfort of wherever you choose and help define the roadmap for services and translate this into technology requirements and solutions.

You’ll be joining our fun-loving global community of more than 100,000 passionate people who work across 190 locations in over 50 countries delivering exceptional customer experiences for some of the world’s leading brands. Being a people-first company, we put people at the heart of our business, and this is when everything comes alive.

You’ll need to work efficiently to delivery results, and demonstrate a strategic way of thinking. Our ideal candidate is dependable and can communicate across work streams to impart knowledge and problem solve as well as make decisions.

If you are determined to find solutions, can work under pressure without losing sight of work priorities and can and manage your time as well as multiple projects, then show us what you’ve got and apply today

What you’ll be doing

– Keeping abreast of client and company strategy/developments and maintain awareness of contact centre industry developments

– Delivering solutions in line with client expectations and agreed budgets and timelines.

– Ensuring all products and services are built to an appropriate level of quality for the stage.

– Effectively planning and managing projects and project resources.

– Identifying and proposing solutions for budgetary and resourcing constraints.

– Working collaboratively with internal and external Project Managers

– Ensuring all products and services are built to an appropriate level of quality for the stage

– Actively participating in the IT Delivery Manager and Project Manager communities, sharing skills and knowledge and bringing in best practice.

– Proactively build and develop strong relationships with other departments (Operations, Training, Resource & Planning and Facilities etc.) to enhance working practices.

What you’ll need

– Graduate or higher

– Experience of delivering IT Infrastructure solutions including cloud, networks, telephony, servers, desktops, and mobile devices.

– Must demonstrate, understand and comply with all legislative requirements including but not limited to FSA, CCA, DPA, OFCOM, OFGEM, PCI/DSS and ISO27001.

– Proven written, oral communication and influencing skills to and with senior management teams

– Exceptional time management and organisational

– Strong attention to detail as well as excellent analytical and numerate skills.

– Ability to multi-task and work on own initiative, and delegate decision making where appropriate.

– Experience of integrating open source solutions and packaged applications. (Preferred)

– Proven experience using project management methods (Agile and/or PRINCE2). (Preferred)

– Understanding of on premise versus cloud hosted infrastructure. (Preferred)

Each Webhelper brings a different energy, passion, a unique set of skills and talents. This strand of our DNA sets us apart and is how we enrich customer experience and business solutions for our clients.

We’d love to get to know you better. After applying, you will be sent a link to complete a quick online chat. We don’t want you to miss out on the opportunity so please check all of folders for the link after applying. Take this opportunity advance your career with our collaborative team of game-changers today.

About The Employer:

Webhelp

Learn more/Apply for this position