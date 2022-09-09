IT Risk Manager

Sep 9, 2022

Our Client based in Menlyn, Pretoria is seeking a Manager/ Security Specialist to support IT Security & Compliance, as well as Auditing aspect. Must have experience with IT Governance, Risk Management, compliance audit and technology enablement background or affinity.

Skills

  • Strong understanding of regulations relating to IT Risk.
  • At least 3 years IT Risk or audit experience
  • Sound knowledge of the NIST / ISO 27001 standards

Qualifications:

  • B Com/ Bsc Information Technology or B Com or related field of study
  • Certified Information Systems Auditor / Certified Internal Auditor will be advantage
  • ISO 27001 Certified Risk Manager, ISO 27001 Lead Implementer
  • NIST Cyber Security Professional PR actioner – or Work experience in NIST Framework

Technical Requirements:

  • Technical expert in specific area and/or industry
  • Demonstrated project management skill
  • Business acumen
  • Knowledge of IT Risk, Compliance and Internal Control
  • Good communication skills, good report writing and presentation skills
  • Good command of English both writing and speaking
  • Highly motivated, with a proven ability to work on own initiative within a challenging and dynamic work environment
  • Demonstrates strong ability to synthesize professional principles and standards

Desired Skills:

  • it risk
  • Audit
  • Compliance
  • Internal Auditing
  • NIST
  • iso
  • compliance audit
  • Risk Management
  • IT Security

About The Employer:

We are looking for a candidate with IT Governance, Risk Management, compliance audit and technology enablement background or affinity. The ideal candidate needs to be result orientated, resilient, creative, innovative, understanding and determined.

