IT Risk Manager

Our Client based in Menlyn, Pretoria is seeking a Manager/ Security Specialist to support IT Security & Compliance, as well as Auditing aspect. Must have experience with IT Governance, Risk Management, compliance audit and technology enablement background or affinity.
Skills
- Strong understanding of regulations relating to IT Risk.
- At least 3 years IT Risk or audit experience
- Sound knowledge of the NIST / ISO 27001 standards
Qualifications:
- B Com/ Bsc Information Technology or B Com or related field of study
- Certified Information Systems Auditor / Certified Internal Auditor will be advantage
- ISO 27001 Certified Risk Manager, ISO 27001 Lead Implementer
- NIST Cyber Security Professional PR actioner – or Work experience in NIST Framework
Technical Requirements:
- Technical expert in specific area and/or industry
- Demonstrated project management skill
- Business acumen
- Knowledge of IT Risk, Compliance and Internal Control
- Good communication skills, good report writing and presentation skills
- Good command of English both writing and speaking
- Highly motivated, with a proven ability to work on own initiative within a challenging and dynamic work environment
- Demonstrates strong ability to synthesize professional principles and standards
About The Employer:
