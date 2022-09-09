IT Risk Manager – Gauteng Menlyn

Our Client based in Menlyn, Pretoria is seeking a Manager/ Security Specialist to support IT Security & Compliance, as well as Auditing aspect. Must have experience with IT Governance, Risk Management, compliance audit and technology enablement background or affinity.

Skills

Strong understanding of regulations relating to IT Risk.

At least 3 years IT Risk or audit experience

Sound knowledge of the NIST / ISO 27001 standards

Qualifications:

B Com/ Bsc Information Technology or B Com or related field of study

Certified Information Systems Auditor / Certified Internal Auditor will be advantage

ISO 27001 Certified Risk Manager, ISO 27001 Lead Implementer

NIST Cyber Security Professional PR actioner – or Work experience in NIST Framework

Technical Requirements:

Technical expert in specific area and/or industry

Demonstrated project management skill

Business acumen

Knowledge of IT Risk, Compliance and Internal Control

Good communication skills, good report writing and presentation skills

Good command of English both writing and speaking

Highly motivated, with a proven ability to work on own initiative within a challenging and dynamic work environment

Demonstrates strong ability to synthesize professional principles and standards

Desired Skills:

About The Employer:

The ideal candidate needs to be result orientated, resilient, creative, innovative, understanding and determined.

