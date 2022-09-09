IT Support Technician – Gauteng Pretoria

Sep 9, 2022

IT Support Technician
Requirements

  • To assist with monitoring client networks daily, ensuring appropriate action is taken to remedy faults identified.

  • To take ownership of routine checks and maintenance on client networks and the IT environment.

  • To keep abreast of modern technologies.

  • Troubleshoot computer problems and determine the source, and advise on or perform appropriate corrective action, onsite and remotely.

  • Assist with project-based work when required.

  • Engage and coordinate with 3rd party vendors (i.e., DELL; HP) to resolve/ complete open incidents or projects.

  • Report any ongoing or unresolved problems, or suggestions to improve service delivery to your Team Leader.

  • Prioritize incidents and the capturing of time entries, working independently.

  • Configuration, setup, maintenance and troubleshooting of computer systems (hardware and software)

  • Experience of Computer Imaging (cloning) systems

  • VoIP Experience or Qualifications

  • In depth Knowledge about Microsoft 365

  • Sharepoint and OneDrive

  • Email troubleshooting and set up

  • Own transport and valid driver’s license required; transport will be supplied when working offsite

  • Grade 12

Desired Skills:

  • English and Afrikaans
  • Troubleshooting
  • Sharepoint and OneDrive

Learn more/Apply for this position