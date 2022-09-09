Java Developer – Gauteng Centurion

HYBRID POSITION (Centurion)
~Junior / Intemediate / Senior
- Development experience in the financial sector (Payment Systems) – MANDATORY
- Experience: 3 to 8 years of work-related experience and skills
- Education: Bachelor’s degree in IT or similar relevant qualification preferred
General Purpose of the Position: Perform high complexity (i.e. system-level applications) analysis, design, development and unit testing of software applications from user requirements and documents and to resolve defects encountered during various testing cycles. Build high-performing, scalable, enterprise-grade applications & build capability in others to do the same. This includes but is not limited to applying critical thinking, design thinking and problem-solving skills in an agile team environment to solve complex technical problems (Front End, Back End and Integration) with high quality solutions & leading all phases of the development lifecycle to deliver.
Skills / Experience:
- Applications Servers / Environments: Jboss EAP / Wildfly
- Application Development platforms: Java, J2EE, JEE
- Application development frameworks/Libraries: Java, EJB, JPA, Hibernate, JMS, JTA, JAX-RS, JAX-WS, JSP, Servlet, JSF Primefaces, Ajax, XML, Junit
- Security frameworks: JAAS, LDAP
- Reporting server: Tibco Jasper
- Tools/Libraries: Git, Maven, Bamboo, Nexus, Jira, Slack, Stash, Eclipse/IntelliJ.
- Databases: Oracle
- Middleware Architecture & Systems Integration (SOA): SOAP, REST, SWIFT, FIX, SWIFT MX, MQ, IBM MQ, ActiveMQ, Apache Camel.
- Operating systems: Linux, Windows
- Development methodologies: Agile
Key Objectives:
- Design, code, test, debug, and implement applications
- Apply critical thinking, design thinking and problem-solving skills in an agile team environment to solve complex technical problems (Front End, Back End, and Integration) with high-quality solutions
- Contribute to and in some cases lead all phases of the development lifecycle including e.g. design process
- Develop high-quality software / application design and architecture in a test-driven & domain driven / cross domain environment
- Quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code to deliver technical solutions
- Ensure designs & solutions support the technical organisation principles of self-service, repeatability, testability, scalability & resilience
- Accurately estimate the amount of time needed to implement a technical project;
- Be responsible for the technical quality of the code in the domain;
- Design solutions with regards to classes, database design, and infrastructure design;
- Develop features across multiple subsystems within our domain, including collaboration in requirements definition, prototyping, design, coding, testing and deployment;
- Assisting analysts with requirement definitions, user stories, system design and specification preparation;
- Prepare detailed workflow charts and diagrams that describe input, output, and logical operation and convert them into high-quality computer programs using specialised technology;
- Review existing implementations and models, identify potential bugs or deficiencies and look for possible improvements;
- Consult with engineering staff to evaluate the interface between hardware and software.
- Attend project and agile team meetings.
- Must work in agile teams to complete programming assignments.
- May need to visit client locations.
- Should stay current with industry developments.
- Participate in design discussion, design reviews, code reviews, and implementation.
- After hours support may be required
- Strictly adhere to quality assurance procedures.
- Identify and communicate all areas that might be affected by a specific code change.
- Proven track record of delivering well-crafted solutions and systems (exposure to mission-critical systems within the financial space is beneficial);
- Solid understanding of Software Engineering fundamentals;
Desired Skills:
- JAVA
- J2EE
- Financial Systems
- JEE
- Agile
- Payment Systems
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Specialisation in major financial system infrastructure development – key player in the Central Banking space globally
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund
- Medical Aid