Junior Data Analyst

Sep 9, 2022

  • The Junior Data Analyst is responsible for the management of data generated by the various systems in the network and to translate this data into a format that is meaningful for the business as well as the customers

QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE

  • BSc (Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics or equivalent) or BEng degree
  • 3+ years’ experience in data and database management
  • VoIP technologies (Asterisk, SIP, RTP)
  • Linux
  • Networking
  • SQL
  • JavaScript, Nodejs, Viejas

POSITION OUTPUT
Required Competencies:

  • Good time management and planning skills
  • Able to work individually as well as part of a team
  • This individual must understand customer services and

client relations

  • Able to communicate their ideas effectively
  • Be first line of contact for all requests for work sent to analytics.
  • Analyse all requests and allocate requests into correct SLA category
  • Liaise with requesters and attend meetings to gather additional details on requests where necessary
  • Assist the company staff with existing reporting tools where the required information is already available.
  • Keep track of all requests for work using Trello or the system that has been nominated by the department
  • Assist with the business analysis of requests
  • Assist with the building of reports and analysis of data
  • Prioritise all tasks with the assistance of requesters, and keep requesters informed of progress
  • Perform any other tasks deemed necessary by his/her manager

Desired Skills:

  • Good time management and planning
  • SQL
  • Networking
  • Linux

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

