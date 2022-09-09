Junior Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

- The Junior Data Analyst is responsible for the management of data generated by the various systems in the network and to translate this data into a format that is meaningful for the business as well as the customers
QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE
- BSc (Computer Science, Statistics, Mathematics or equivalent) or BEng degree
- 3+ years’ experience in data and database management
- VoIP technologies (Asterisk, SIP, RTP)
- Linux
- Networking
- SQL
- JavaScript, Nodejs, Viejas
POSITION OUTPUT
Required Competencies:
- Good time management and planning skills
- Able to work individually as well as part of a team
- This individual must understand customer services and
client relations
- Able to communicate their ideas effectively
- Be first line of contact for all requests for work sent to analytics.
- Analyse all requests and allocate requests into correct SLA category
- Liaise with requesters and attend meetings to gather additional details on requests where necessary
- Assist the company staff with existing reporting tools where the required information is already available.
- Keep track of all requests for work using Trello or the system that has been nominated by the department
- Assist with the business analysis of requests
- Assist with the building of reports and analysis of data
- Prioritise all tasks with the assistance of requesters, and keep requesters informed of progress
- Perform any other tasks deemed necessary by his/her manager
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree