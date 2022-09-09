Junior Test Analyst at Reverside

We are looking for a skilled Junior Test Analyst with 2 to 3 years’ experience to join us!

Skills Required:

API and Mobile testing experience

Tools – QC, JIRA, PostMan, SQL

Strong communication skills both verbal and spoken

Willing to work overtime when necessary

Onsite work will be required from time to time based on project needs

Desired Skills:

API

Mobile Testing

Quality Centre

JIRA

PostMan

SQL

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position