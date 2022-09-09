Programmer II (Hybris eCommerce)

Position Purpose:

As an intermediate developer you will need to have a deep knowledge beyond your peers in Hybris eCommerce and provide technical solutions to enterprise problems. As an intermediate developer you would need to collaborate with other developers to allow us to create a high performing Hybris team by applying develops principles. You will be responsible for setting up of the design patterns, libraries, frameworks, and processes. You have to be aware how the organization and business partners work and be able to adapt, within the frameworks, to deliver.

Qualifications:

Diploma/Degree in Information Systems/BSc Computer Science (or similar)

Experience:

3+ years eCommerce – especially SAP Hybris Commerce development. (essential)

3+ years Hybris Marketing, SAP Cloud 4 Service, SAP Customer Activity Repository, SAP ERP (desirable)

3+ years’ experience in being a developer within a development team. (essential)

3+ years’ experience in software development and testing. (essential)

3+ years’ experience of working on projects in both Agile and DevOps (essential)

2+ years’ experience in cloud solutions. (desirable)

Knowledge and skills:

3+ years Agile/Scrum Tool set, preferably Atlassian (desirable)

3+ years Ant, Maven or Gradle Build Tools (essential)

3+ years’ experience in distributed source control systems, like GIT (essential)

3+ years JSP, JavaScript, XHTML, HTML5, CSS, Java 8 Object Orientation Programming (essential)

3+ years Angular JS 4 and Type Script (desirable)

3+ years Cloud Services (AWS Lamda) (essential)

3+ years strong understanding of web services (SOAP and Rest) (essential)

2+ years hands on experience in a DevOps environment (essential)

Job objectives:

Configuration and creation of technical components and services required to deliver online customer facing features:

Analyse and understand business requirements in the context of the current business environment in conjunction with Product Manager, Business Analysts and Solution Architects.

Develop and document design and maintain source base.

Create conceptual, logical and physical solutions, using appropriate coding techniques and methodologies.

Identify suitable coding solution(s) and alternatives that address the business needs/requirements of key stakeholders from the business, solution delivery and operations areas.

Develop solutions according to standards and best practice for front-end, back-end and integration to other solutions.

Maintain development principles and quality compliance criteria to deliver according to commitments.

Integrate design for maintainability, scalability and efficiency.

Coordinate with Architects and business stakeholders to determine functionalities.

Complete deliverables throughout the system development life cycle for compliance according to the agreed plan.

Work within the frameworks of both waterfall SDLC and Agile (SCRUM) methodologies.

Work as part of a team without close supervision.

Experiencing in designing systems to take advantage of true cloud architecture, preferably AWS.

Successful delivery of development projects and changes as required:

Thoughtful and clear understanding of program and project goals and needs.

Engagement with different stakeholders.

Identification and prioritization of project risks.

Applied code review and QA changes as requested.

Successful deployment through quality gates.

Coding to industry best practice.

Provide technical input and guidance into online channel evolution by keeping up to date with relevant technology:

Detect critical deficiencies and recommend improvements.

Adhere to best practices and processes for the team.

Research, understand and stay up to date with current trends in online channels and related Information Technology.

Setting up and maintaining technical infrastructure.

Actively share insights and information with relevant stakeholders

Desired Skills:

eCommerce

SAP Hybris Commerce development

developer within a development team

software development and testing

Agile and DevOps

JSP

JavaScript

XHTML

HTML5

CSS

