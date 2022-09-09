Sales Excellence Business Analyst

Our client, one of the leading Global IT organisations is looking for a Sales Excellence Business Analyst (Fixed Term Contract of 12 – 18 months)

KPA’s will be (but nit limited to) :



Establish and drive a well-defined, predictable rhythm of the business that enforces great discipline in Partner / Solution development; Partner Go-To-Market and performance management and Co-selling processes

Work with business owners to define performance metrics, targets, based on Scorecard (w subsidiary view)

Track performance against scorecard; monthly assessment of performance against targets; review standard deviations, devise plans with business owner & track

Share business insights based on data; uncover trends in the data and suggest actions for remediation, correction of error or course correction

Leverage business insights to benchmark performance and define current and future actions needed to address key challenges.

Create reports, drive pipeline hygiene, execute ROBs

Prep data packs for HQ ROBs, QBCs, VSUs, segment outlook, quarterly segment connects

Instill partner development and sales process discipline, adherence to standards (hygiene, coverage, opportunity sharing, collaboration, etc.), and excellence in execution while holding partner development and channel management teams accountable to quality and accuracy

Analyse partner performance to advise on motions / strategies needed to expand Partner capacity and drive up-sell and co-sell trough Partners and their solutions.

Participate in the FY preparation and growth initiatives

Partner with the MEA GPS team driving Managed Partner Selection, provide local market specific business insights and assess impact of decisions made

Share insights for integrated partner business planning to exceed cloud growth targets and hold Partner Development teams accountable for partner business plan quality and completeness

Ensure 100% awareness and compliance with administrative operations policies and procedures



Must have skills:

Min. 7+ years demonstrated Business Analyst work experience

Bachelor’s degree in data science, data modelling or finance, MBA/Masters a plus with focus on business administration, economics, finance, organizational management, business management

Deep analytical skills and acumen

Organizational Leadership, Strong Business Acumen, Strategic Insights, Trusted Advisor, Strategic Planning, Sales/Partner management

Professional Competencies: Adaptability, Partner/Customer Focus, Drive for Results, Influencing Impact, Judgement, Collaboration, Executive Maturity/Presence, Value Selling, Analytical Problem Solving, Organized & Disciplined, Initiates/Embraces Change, Business Analysis Skills (understands financials, pipeline, scorecards etc.)

Professional discretion to set priorities and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Strong understanding of corporate environment and organization

Ability to be creative, to think outside the box, with problem-solving attitude

Demonstrate a can-do and customer service attitude

Ability to build effective cross-group working relationships and work collaboratively with people at all levels of the organization

Time-management skills

Strong organizational and interpersonal skills

Good written and verbal communication skills

Able to deal with ambiguity

Strong attention to detail and ability to execute efficiently and effectively

Able to work independently while being proactive

Able to effectively collaborate and respond in a timely manner to requests from multiple team members

Able to work effectively under pressure

Proficiency in Microsoft Office: Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, Calendar, OneNote, One Drive, Microsoft Teams, Visio, Forms

Capability to reach and/or existing proficiency with Microsoft internal applications

Capability to understand compliance policies and processes and to understand repercussions of non-compliance and to take immediate corrective action

Min. 7+ years demonstrated Business Analyst work experience

To be successful, the candidate will have deep analytical skills and the ability to make timely decisions across the business group, and simply get things done. The candidate will be able to build effective working relationships and?include?work styles and perspectives of diverse individuals. A successful candidate will be able to take feedback and adapt to constantly changing environments. The candidate will need to be able to set priorities and handle multiple tasks simultaneously. Being detail-oriented and having consistent and timely follow-through will be essential to success. If you thrive on challenge, remain calm in a high paced environment, and are disciplined at getting things done, this is the right position for you!

Please note that only short-listed candidates will be contacted

Desired Skills:

business analyst

sales excellence

sales excellence business analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position