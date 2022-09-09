Salesforce Solution Architect at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Salesforce Solutions Architect Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well established client base. We are looking for Salesforce Solutions Architect Professionals with 5 years solid development experience in Front and back End integration and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

Requirements:

Apply critical thinking, design thinking and problem solving skills in an agile team environment to solve complex technical problems (Front End, Back End and Integration) with high quality solutions

Contribute to and in some cases lead all phases of the development lifecycle including e.g. design process

Determine operational feasibility of solutions by evaluating analysis, problem definition, business requirements, solution development and proposed solutions

Develop high quality software / application design and architecture in a test driven & domain driven / cross domain environment

Quickly produce well-organized, optimized, and documented source code to deliver technical solutions

Ensure designs & solutions support the technical organization principles of self-service, repeatability, testability, scalability & resilience

Apply general design patterns and paradigms to deliver technical solutions

Create & Maintain Sophisticated CI/CD Pipelines (authoring & supporting CI/CD pipelines in Jenkins / Azure Devops or similar tools and deploy to multi-site environments – supporting and managing your applications all the way to production)

Use & configure modern observability techniques to provide a deeper understanding of the application. To do this, leverage e.g. aggregated logging via ELK stack, metrics via Prometheus / Grafana / NewRelic and distributed tracing like Zipkin/Jaeger etc.

Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting e.g. Docker, Ansible, Kubernetes Debug existing source code and polish feature sets.

Work with guilds and other technical SME’s to improve and evolve technical products and services

Apply unit testing frameworks and perform integration, validation and verification testing (apply knowledge of stubbing tools e.g. wiremock, hoverfly etc.)

Apply version control and related concepts and techniques

Align all application development & development process to Group Architecture, Security & Infrastructure guidelines

Work with project & program teams (when required) to plan & manage the development lifecycle e.g. releases, risk management, testing, integration etc.

Conduct reviews, performance monitoring & ongoing optimization and maintenance on applications Stay ahead of the curve on emerging technologies and development practices e.g. scripting languages, containerization etc.

Contribute to the design & evolution of Group Architecture, Infrastructure & associated technical standards for the organization

Coach & mentor other engineers

Conduct peer reviews, testing, problem solving within and across the broader team

Provide technical subject matter expertise and support in the attraction and recruitment of Product Engineers for the organization

Participate as a subject matter expert in the development & development planning of the broader product engineering team

Support the people change teams in the design of adoption processes (Customer, Employee & 3rd Party Adoption)

Risk & Governance

Identify technical risks and mitigate these (pre, during & post deployment)

Update / Design all application documentation aligned to the organization technical standards and risk / governance frameworks

Create business cases & solution specifications for various governance processes (e.g. CTO approvals)

Participate in incident management & DR activity – applying critical thinking, problem solving & technical expertise to get to the bottom of major incidents

Deliver on time & on budget (always)

Other Skills:

Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Desired Skills:

Salesforce

Salesforce Solution Architect

Information Technology

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

