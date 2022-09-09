Senior Database Administrator (SQL) at SA Taxi Development Finance – Gauteng Midrand

Main Purpose

To manage, maintain and support the entire SQL environment within the Company.

Accountabilities

Manage and maintain the entire T-SQL environment (servers, databases & tables)

Initiate and manage technical projects on Live and Test environment

Successfully trouble shoot problems on Live and Test environment

Identify potential problems and risks and recommend permanent solutions

Provide recommendations on SQL Database risk items such as permissions, encryption methods and techniques

Assist with database design and development

Test and modify databases to ensure they operate reliably

Manage database access by recommending permission matrix and on-going user management

Implement security measures to ensure relevant access is given based on company requirements

Design maintenance procedures and make them operational within the business

Ensure the databases meet company requirements

Manage and maintain database security/integrity and backup procedures

Manage and recommend SQL Database security and optimisation enhancements

Optimise T-SQL-code and Server and Database architecture

Update SQL environments (if and when needed)

Assist in Disaster & Recovery plans and operations (if and when needed)

Identify newer methods to better the current environment

Assist 3rd parties and internal resources with SQL related items

Define objectives through consultation with staff at all levels

Provide support to the corresponding IT team and personnel

Skills/Experience Required

Minimum Matric or NQF equivalent (NQF Level 4)

Minimum of Advanced IT Diploma or MSSQL Certification

Minimum 8 years’ working experience using and administering T-SQL Server

Thorough knowledge and hands on ability to undertake SQL installation on Servers (including SQL config and settings)

Strong ability to write and assess queries in T-SQL

Thorough working experience and knowledge of SQL Views, Triggers, Stored Procedures (SSIS is advantageous)

Business/system analysis experience is beneficial

ITIL foundation course is beneficial

COBIT course is beneficial

Working experience with Transaction Log Replication is advantageous

Competencies Required

Effective teamwork and self-management

People skills

Analytical skills

Communication and problem solving

Project management

Desired Skills:

Strong ability to write and assess queries in T-SQL

Business/system analysis experience

Business/system analysis

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

SA Taxi is a vertically integrated business utilizing specialist capabilities, enriched proprietary data & technology to provide developmental finance, insurance and other services.

The minibus taxi industry is a critical pillar of the public transport sector servicing the majority of South Africa’s working population. Our business offering empowers SMEs and creates shared value opportunities thus ensuring the sustainability of this industry.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Learn more/Apply for this position