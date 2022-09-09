Senior Database Administrator (SQL) at SA Taxi Development Finance

Main Purpose
To manage, maintain and support the entire SQL environment within the Company.
Accountabilities
- Manage and maintain the entire T-SQL environment (servers, databases & tables)
- Initiate and manage technical projects on Live and Test environment
- Successfully trouble shoot problems on Live and Test environment
- Identify potential problems and risks and recommend permanent solutions
- Provide recommendations on SQL Database risk items such as permissions, encryption methods and techniques
- Assist with database design and development
- Test and modify databases to ensure they operate reliably
- Manage database access by recommending permission matrix and on-going user management
- Implement security measures to ensure relevant access is given based on company requirements
- Design maintenance procedures and make them operational within the business
- Ensure the databases meet company requirements
- Manage and maintain database security/integrity and backup procedures
- Manage and recommend SQL Database security and optimisation enhancements
- Optimise T-SQL-code and Server and Database architecture
- Update SQL environments (if and when needed)
- Assist in Disaster & Recovery plans and operations (if and when needed)
- Identify newer methods to better the current environment
- Assist 3rd parties and internal resources with SQL related items
- Define objectives through consultation with staff at all levels
- Provide support to the corresponding IT team and personnel
Skills/Experience Required
- Minimum Matric or NQF equivalent (NQF Level 4)
- Minimum of Advanced IT Diploma or MSSQL Certification
- Minimum 8 years’ working experience using and administering T-SQL Server
- Thorough knowledge and hands on ability to undertake SQL installation on Servers (including SQL config and settings)
- Strong ability to write and assess queries in T-SQL
- Thorough working experience and knowledge of SQL Views, Triggers, Stored Procedures (SSIS is advantageous)
- Business/system analysis experience is beneficial
- ITIL foundation course is beneficial
- COBIT course is beneficial
- Working experience with Transaction Log Replication is advantageous
Competencies Required
- Effective teamwork and self-management
- People skills
- Analytical skills
- Communication and problem solving
- Project management
Desired Skills:
About The Employer:
SA Taxi is a vertically integrated business utilizing specialist capabilities, enriched proprietary data & technology to provide developmental finance, insurance and other services.
The minibus taxi industry is a critical pillar of the public transport sector servicing the majority of South Africa’s working population. Our business offering empowers SMEs and creates shared value opportunities thus ensuring the sustainability of this industry.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund