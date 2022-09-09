Senior Java Analyst Programmer at Ntice Search

Our client, a retail giant, is looking for a Senior Java Analyst Programmer to join their team in Cape Town. This role is for a technical lead who enjoys analyzing and solving client requests while delivering professional working software, taking pride in the quality of the applications you deliver and maintain.

Responsibilities:

? Understand and analyze user requests

? Design, develop and maintain back end applications

? Design, develop and maintain APIs

? Design and maintain underlying database objects

? Support quality assurance (automated testing and supporting of user testing when required)

? Guide, mentor, and share your experience with your teammates

? Actively participate in code reviews

? Participate during all stages of the software development life-cycle

? Keep improving processes (including application testing, deployment, performance, and monitoring)

? Help with day-to-day queries from clients and IT teams

? Shared production standby responsibilities with rest of team

? Design and develop with support and reusability in mind

Experience and Skills:

? 5 + years experience using Java, preferably the Spring framework (Spring Integration, Spring Data Rest, and Spring Cloud Stream)

? Experience designing, and developing RESTful API’s

? Solid understanding of message brokers (RabbitMQ)

? Experience using relational database technologies (MySQL and/or PostgreSQL)

? Experience using container technology such as Docker

? Experience/knowledgeable of microservice architecture and systems

? Solid understanding of application architecture

? Able to fulfill a technical lead role

? Able to take responsibility and be self motivated

? Able to develop ideas and share them clearly (in non-technical terms when required)

? Able to explain solution trade-offs (in non-technical terms when required)

? Able to work within a team

? Be curious in technology

Not required, but will be an advantage:

? Experience development using Spring Boot, Java 8 (incl working with Streams and Java Generics), JUnit, Maven, Message Queues (AMQP), and JPA/Hibernate

? Experience with database replication technologies (SymmetricDS)

? Experience working with Oracle databases

? Experience development using Python

? Experience using version control systems, such as GitLab

? Familiarity with Continuous Integration tools such as Jenkins

? Familiarity with Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and Google Workspace

? Familiarity with the WSO2 platform

? Familiarity with Angular, and Node.JS

? Exposure to Agile methodologies, such as SCRUM and KANBAN

