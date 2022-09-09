Senior Manager: Data Science and Business Intelligence

To ensure that organizational data/information is fully utilized and translates into a valuable digital asset for the company and to oversee organisational data analysis/science and business intelligence.
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Lead the team to develop and implement dashboards, analysis [including predictive], standard reports, proactive notifications when set tolerance levels are breached and monitor and evaluate customer satisfaction.
- Ongoing evaluation of existing data-storage/warehousing, operating platforms and analytic systems to ensure capabilities meet the current and future requirements of the company.
- Develop and implement a data governance framework and standard of measures to ensure that relevant client data is collected and managed end-to-end and pattern analysis on leading and lagging Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) are provided.
- Lead the team to provide trends and pattern analysis on leading and lagging KPI’s that can influence future direction and decision making.
- Provide leadership in the development and implementation of a data governance framework and standard measures to ensure that relevant client data is collected and managed end-to-end.
- Ensure the team exploits the data warehouse to dig for important statistics and facts that may assist in rendering a true picture of the data integrity and provide feedback to the various divisions together with a recommended cleansing plan.
- Influence stakeholders to ensure best practice on project planning and visual display of required data, through high level specialization within the BI sector.
- Manage and influence the project implementation for the organisation ensuring the most critical divisions are prioritized and without negatively impacting other divisions
JOB REQUIREMENTS
QUALIFICATIONS
- Relevant postgraduate degree in an Analytical or Qualitative Field (such as Statistics, Engineering or Information Technology/ Computer Science/IT Engineering)
- An MBA or additional financial qualification would be an advantage
EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS
- At least 10 years’ Experience in a Data Analytics/Science Function
- At least 5 years Leadership/Management exposure in delivering data analytics& dashboards
- Knowledge and Experience in a portfolio of data analytics/science work done in prior roles.
- Experience and Financial Industry knowledge will be an added advantage
- Sound Knowledge and Experience in Data Science, analytics and Business Intelligence.
- In addition to static data analysis, the incumbent should be able to use forecasting, trend, scenario, what if and other progressive data analysis methods.
- Prior experience in a Quantitative analytics or data modelling.
- Deep understanding of predictive modeling.
- Knowledge and experience with QlikView and Microsoft Power BI or Tableau SAP, Qlikview and other technology systems and how these impact business.
- Meticulous and systematic with detail and an expert at processing large volumes of data into meaningful information
- Ability to present and explain information for business decision making at all levels
- Ability to combine strong analytical skills with business knowledge
- Proven excellence in planning and execution
- Ability to simplify and explain highly technical information
Desired Skills:
- Creating & Innovating
- Report writing Skills
- Client Insights & Focus