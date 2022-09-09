Senior Manager: Data Science and Business Intelligence – Gauteng Sandton

To ensure that organizational data/information is fully utilized and translates into a valuable digital asset for the company and to oversee organisational data analysis/science and business intelligence.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Lead the team to develop and implement dashboards, analysis [including predictive], standard reports, proactive notifications when set tolerance levels are breached and monitor and evaluate customer satisfaction.

Ongoing evaluation of existing data-storage/warehousing, operating platforms and analytic systems to ensure capabilities meet the current and future requirements of the company.

Develop and implement a data governance framework and standard of measures to ensure that relevant client data is collected and managed end-to-end and pattern analysis on leading and lagging Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) are provided.

Lead the team to provide trends and pattern analysis on leading and lagging KPI’s that can influence future direction and decision making.

Provide leadership in the development and implementation of a data governance framework and standard measures to ensure that relevant client data is collected and managed end-to-end.

Ensure the team exploits the data warehouse to dig for important statistics and facts that may assist in rendering a true picture of the data integrity and provide feedback to the various divisions together with a recommended cleansing plan.

Influence stakeholders to ensure best practice on project planning and visual display of required data, through high level specialization within the BI sector.

Manage and influence the project implementation for the organisation ensuring the most critical divisions are prioritized and without negatively impacting other divisions

JOB REQUIREMENTS

QUALIFICATIONS

Relevant postgraduate degree in an Analytical or Qualitative Field (such as Statistics, Engineering or Information Technology/ Computer Science/IT Engineering)

An MBA or additional financial qualification would be an advantage

EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS

At least 10 years’ Experience in a Data Analytics/Science Function

At least 5 years Leadership/Management exposure in delivering data analytics& dashboards

Knowledge and Experience in a portfolio of data analytics/science work done in prior roles.

Experience and Financial Industry knowledge will be an added advantage

Sound Knowledge and Experience in Data Science, analytics and Business Intelligence.

In addition to static data analysis, the incumbent should be able to use forecasting, trend, scenario, what if and other progressive data analysis methods.

Prior experience in a Quantitative analytics or data modelling.

Deep understanding of predictive modeling.

Knowledge and experience with QlikView and Microsoft Power BI or Tableau SAP, Qlikview and other technology systems and how these impact business.

Meticulous and systematic with detail and an expert at processing large volumes of data into meaningful information

Ability to present and explain information for business decision making at all levels

Ability to combine strong analytical skills with business knowledge

Proven excellence in planning and execution

Ability to simplify and explain highly technical information

Desired Skills:

Creating & Innovating

Report writing Skills

Client Insights & Focus

