Senior Manager: Data Science and Business Intelligence – Gauteng Sandton

Sep 9, 2022

To ensure that organizational data/information is fully utilized and translates into a valuable digital asset for the company and to oversee organisational data analysis/science and business intelligence.
JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Lead the team to develop and implement dashboards, analysis [including predictive], standard reports, proactive notifications when set tolerance levels are breached and monitor and evaluate customer satisfaction.

  • Ongoing evaluation of existing data-storage/warehousing, operating platforms and analytic systems to ensure capabilities meet the current and future requirements of the company.

  • Develop and implement a data governance framework and standard of measures to ensure that relevant client data is collected and managed end-to-end and pattern analysis on leading and lagging Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) are provided.

  • Lead the team to provide trends and pattern analysis on leading and lagging KPI’s that can influence future direction and decision making.

  • Provide leadership in the development and implementation of a data governance framework and standard measures to ensure that relevant client data is collected and managed end-to-end.

  • Ensure the team exploits the data warehouse to dig for important statistics and facts that may assist in rendering a true picture of the data integrity and provide feedback to the various divisions together with a recommended cleansing plan.

  • Influence stakeholders to ensure best practice on project planning and visual display of required data, through high level specialization within the BI sector.

  • Manage and influence the project implementation for the organisation ensuring the most critical divisions are prioritized and without negatively impacting other divisions

JOB REQUIREMENTS
QUALIFICATIONS

  • Relevant postgraduate degree in an Analytical or Qualitative Field (such as Statistics, Engineering or Information Technology/ Computer Science/IT Engineering)

  • An MBA or additional financial qualification would be an advantage

EXPERIENCE AND SKILLS

  • At least 10 years’ Experience in a Data Analytics/Science Function

  • At least 5 years Leadership/Management exposure in delivering data analytics& dashboards

  • Knowledge and Experience in a portfolio of data analytics/science work done in prior roles.

  • Experience and Financial Industry knowledge will be an added advantage

  • Sound Knowledge and Experience in Data Science, analytics and Business Intelligence.

  • In addition to static data analysis, the incumbent should be able to use forecasting, trend, scenario, what if and other progressive data analysis methods.

  • Prior experience in a Quantitative analytics or data modelling.

  • Deep understanding of predictive modeling.

  • Knowledge and experience with QlikView and Microsoft Power BI or Tableau SAP, Qlikview and other technology systems and how these impact business.

  • Meticulous and systematic with detail and an expert at processing large volumes of data into meaningful information

  • Ability to present and explain information for business decision making at all levels

  • Ability to combine strong analytical skills with business knowledge

  • Proven excellence in planning and execution

  • Ability to simplify and explain highly technical information

Desired Skills:

  • Creating & Innovating
  • Report writing Skills
  • Client Insights & Focus

