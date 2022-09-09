SENIOR MANAGER: DATA SCIENCE AND BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE

To ensure that organizational data/information is fully utilized and translates into a valuable digital asset for the company and to oversee organisational data analysis/science and business intelligence.

To lead a team to achieve the strategic design and maintenance of business intelligence system & applications and data analysis to support the organisation to enhance business decision making capabilities, supporting new ways of working to maximize value creation through the use of accurate and real time data.

Leading a team to produce and effectively deliver Business Intelligence through the conversion and proactive transforming of data into information, knowledge and insight, the outcome to be influential in future thinking and decision making on a strategic, operational and tactical level which will assists the organization in making better fact-based decisions

Stakeholder management is critical in this position and will require significant relationship building and management in order to understand the requirements of each of the divisions and influence and manage the deliver there-of.

Key Responsibilities

Leading and managing a data science, analytics, and business intelligence specialized team.

Lead the team to develop and implement dashboards, analysis [including predictive], standard reports, proactive notifications when set tolerance levels are breached and monitor and evaluate customer satisfaction

Ongoing evaluation of existing data-storage/warehousing, operating platforms and analytic systems to ensure capabilities meet the current and future requirements of the company

Custodian of the production of corporate wide information, which is accurate and predictive, and is able to meet the requirements of more than one dimension of the organisation.

Present and explain technical information and challenges within the business intelligence area, in a manner which is easy to understand at all levels.

Develop and implement a data governance framework and standard of measures to ensure that relevant client data is collected and managed end-to-end and pattern analysis on leading and lagging Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) are provided

Lead the team to provide trends and pattern analysis on leading and lagging KPI’s that can influence future direction and decision making

Provide direction to the team to build and create data visualizations and self-serve dashboards for real time utilization as required by the organization and review to ensure that these are built with futuristic capabilities

Ensuring organizational data integrity by processing, sanitizing, and verifying the data used for analysis.

Influence stakeholders to ensure best practice on project planning and visual display of required data, through high level specialization within the BI sector.

Manage and influence the project implementation for the organisation ensuring the most critical divisions are prioritized and without negatively impacting other divisions

Data mining using state of the art technology.

Extending data collection procedures to include information that is relevant for building analytic systems

Using new digitalization techniques, such as machine learning, algorithms, and artificial intelligence to collect and present data.

Using state of the art business intelligence technology/tools to visually present data/information

Constantly liaising with various organizational and external stakeholders to ascertain data/information requirements

Formalizing policies and procedures for using and managing data

Collaborating with the team of data scientists and analysts to develop strategies for analysing data, identifying opportunities for improvement, and implementing these changes to achieve specific business goals.

Custodian of all company data/information. Position data as a critical asset used to gain competitive advantage

Ensure automation of processes to simplify access to required data by all stakeholders, reviewing the data insights and reporting and liaising with stakeholders at all levels to ensure expectations have been achieved

Provide leadership in the development and implementation of a data governance framework and standard measures to ensure that relevant client data is collected and managed end-to-end

Ensure the team exploits the data warehouse to dig for important statistics and facts that may assist in rendering a true picture of the data integrity and provide feedback to the various divisions together with a recommended cleansing plan.

Qualifications (Formal Qualifications)

Relevant postgraduate degree in an Analytical or Qualitative Field (such as Statistics, Engineering or Information Technology/ Computer Science/IT Engineering)

An MBA or additional financial qualification would be an advantage

Experience: (Knowledge, Length Of Experience And Skills Required To Perform The Job Competently)



At least 10 years’ Experience in a Data Analytics/Science Function

At least 5 years Leadership/Management exposure in delivering data analytics& dashboards

Knowledge and Experience in a portfolio of data analytics/science work done in prior roles.

Experience and Financial Industry knowledge will be an added advantage

Sound Knowledge and Experience in Data Science, analytics and Business Intelligence.

In addition to static data analysis, the incumbent should be able to use forecasting, trend, scenario, what if and other progressive data analysis methods

Prior experience in a Quantitative analytics or data modelling

Deep understanding of predictive modeling

Knowledge and experience with QlikView and Microsoft Power BI or Tableau SAP, Qlikview and other technology systems and how these impact business

Meticulous and systematic with detail and an expert at processing large volumes of data into meaningful information

Ability to present and explain information for business decision making at all levels

Ability to combine strong analytical skills with business knowledge

Proven excellence in planning and execution

Ability to simplify and explain highly technical information

Technical Competencies



Analytical/Diagnostic Skills

Business/Commercial Acumen

Client Insights & Focus

Formulating strategies and concepts

Report writing Skills

Project Management Skills

Problem Solving

Creating & Innovating

Ability to engage stakeholders at a high level

Critical thinking (strong troubleshooting skills)

Behavioural Competencies

Good Communication Skills

Self-motivated

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Negotiating & Influencing

Deciding and initiating.

Stakeholder Management

Planning and Organizing



Desired Skills:

Data Analytics/Science

Quantitative analytics or data modelling

Microsoft Power BI

Tableau SAP

