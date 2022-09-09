Senior Software Engineer (Java OR Node) (CPT/JHB/DBN) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-paced eHealth company seeks the strong leadership & technical expertise of a Senior Software Engineer to work on exciting Digital Health projects across SA and the African continent. The ideal candidate must have a suitable tertiary qualification with at least 5 years’ experience working with various technologies in production enterprise environments and able to mentor a Dev team. You will require excellent coding skills with strong Java or NodeJS, Docker (Docker Swarm will be a plus), Linux including Bash script coding, Agile development practices and expertise in SQL.

DUTIES:

Work with a vibrant business and technical team to deliver an effective health information system and integrated health architectures on several exciting digital and health information systems projects in South Africa and other African countries and engage with a global set of stakeholders and international communities of practice.

Take ownership of the software deliverables and work unsupervised by other Senior Developers.

Ensure the features are produced to the highest possible quality.

Responsibility for risk management of the overall software product.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of 5 years of experience working with various technologies in production enterprise environments and relevant education for this role.

Experience as a Senior Software Engineer, with the ability to mentor a Development team.

Excellent coding skills and a solid understanding of web technologies and protocols.

Experience with Java or NodeJS.

Experience with Docker (Knowledge of Docker Swarm would be a plus).

Linux (including Bash script coding).

Use of Agile development practices.

Expertise in SQL.

Advantageous –

Experience in the Public Health sector.

Have a good understanding of health interoperability standards and patterns.

Interest in DevOps.

Ansible.

Terraform.

Golang.

TypeScript.

React.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to think critically, resolve problems, and eager to explore new tech stacks and tools.

COMMENTS:

