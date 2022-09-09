Senior Test Analyst at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Skills Required:

API and Mobile testing experience

Tools – QC, JIRA, PostMan, SQL

Prior exposure to leading a small test team

Strong communication skills both verbal and spoken

Willing to work overtime when necessary

Onsite work will be required from time to time based on project needs

Desired Skills:

API

Mobile Testing

Quality Centre

JIRA

PostMan

SQL

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

