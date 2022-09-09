SENIOR WORK STUDY OFFICER – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

SENIOR WORK STUDY OFFICER
CLOSING DATE 16 SEPTEMBER 2022
LOCATION Pretoria
POSITION TYPE Fixed Term Contract – 12 months
SALARY R21 400 Per Month
TO APPLY:
Update your CV in detail and send to ATTENTION: SHASHI PREMRAJ
CONTACT:
For email address contact Shashi on the Cell phone number listed in the REF above.
PURPOSE
– To provide technical support in implementing effective and efficient organisational development responsibilities.
QUALIFICATIONS
– NQF level 6 qualification in Management Services / Operations Management /
Organisational Development / Work-study.
– Certificate in job evaluation in the public service is an added advantage.
EXPERIENCE /SKILLS
– At least 1 year experience in organisational development/ work-study.
– Experience in job evaluation within the public services.
JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES
Organisational Design:
- Conduct analysis, desktop research, interviews and collect any information relating to assigned work.
- Analyse existing structure and consolidate inputs received from Programmes on the components, functions and posts.
- Participate in workshops/sessions to facilitate the review of organisational structure and draft workshop outcomes
- Compile a draft submission for approval in line with the DPSA prescripts
- Provide assistance in implementing approved structure and maintain approved structure
- Perform persal transactions relating to post establishments Conduct job descriptions investigation
- Receive job description and analyse information.
- Conduct research via internet, interview other clients and retrieve framework, prescripts
- Schedule meetings with the employees and supervisor to discuss the JD content
- Develop new/ review existing job descriptions, send to user for validation.
- Follow-up with employees on the signing of job descriptions and ensure proposer filling.
Conducting job analysis and evaluation
- Receive and analyse information by conducting basic research on documents collected during development of job description.
- Conduct JE benchmarks with other departments and within the department
- Coordinate validation meeting in preparation for the JE
- Prepare the JE packs for the JE Committee and conduct perform secretariat function to the [URL Removed] initiatives in relation to BPM, change management, and other OD interventions
- Map processes with relevant business units and improve the existing process based on the latest changes
- Maintain relevant documents and data relating to the BPM
- Coordinate and consolidate progress reports in line with the approved interventions from programmes
- Attend change management interventions and provide related admin support
- Consolidate the outcome of discussions for various meetings and make follow-up on outstanding actions Provide administration support and secretariat services
- Draft administrative reports and standard response or correspondence to clients based on the requests received.
- Support of other HR projects
- Maintain all OD related records (manual and electronic), and update databases.
- Perform secretariat services in relation to OD related work (incl. scheduling meetings, packs prep, minutes, etc.)
- Maintain workflow and processes and make necessary follow-ups
ATTRIBUTES
– Stakeholder liaison
– Ability to work under pressure
– Ability to work independently
– Good interpersonal skills
– Initiative
– Ability to work independently and as part of a team g) Flexible Knowledge
– Good understanding of organisational development and design
– Good knowledge and understanding of OD related DPSA
– prescripts
– Sound experience in job evaluation processes and relevant systems
Sound knowledge of organisational structure and information analysis
– Sound experience in work-study investigation techniques
– Knowledge of public service regulations, PFMA
– Knowledge of human resources policy formulation and implementation
– Understanding of business process management and analysis
– Records Management Skills
– Good communication skills;
– Computer Literacy
– Interviewing skills
– Change management
– Project Management
– Time Management
