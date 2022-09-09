SENIOR WORK STUDY OFFICER – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

SENIOR WORK STUDY OFFICER

CLOSING DATE 16 SEPTEMBER 2022

LOCATION Pretoria

POSITION TYPE Fixed Term Contract – 12 months

SALARY R21 400 Per Month

PURPOSE

– To provide technical support in implementing effective and efficient organisational development responsibilities.

QUALIFICATIONS

– NQF level 6 qualification in Management Services / Operations Management /

Organisational Development / Work-study.

– Certificate in job evaluation in the public service is an added advantage.

EXPERIENCE /SKILLS

– At least 1 year experience in organisational development/ work-study.

– Experience in job evaluation within the public services.

JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES

Organisational Design:

Conduct analysis, desktop research, interviews and collect any information relating to assigned work.

Analyse existing structure and consolidate inputs received from Programmes on the components, functions and posts.

Participate in workshops/sessions to facilitate the review of organisational structure and draft workshop outcomes

Compile a draft submission for approval in line with the DPSA prescripts

Provide assistance in implementing approved structure and maintain approved structure

Perform persal transactions relating to post establishments Conduct job descriptions investigation

Receive job description and analyse information.

Conduct research via internet, interview other clients and retrieve framework, prescripts

Schedule meetings with the employees and supervisor to discuss the JD content

Develop new/ review existing job descriptions, send to user for validation.

Follow-up with employees on the signing of job descriptions and ensure proposer filling.

Conducting job analysis and evaluation

Conducting job analysis and evaluation Receive and analyse information by conducting basic research on documents collected during development of job description.

Conduct JE benchmarks with other departments and within the department

Coordinate validation meeting in preparation for the JE

Prepare the JE packs for the JE Committee and conduct perform secretariat function to the [URL Removed] initiatives in relation to BPM, change management, and other OD interventions

Map processes with relevant business units and improve the existing process based on the latest changes

Maintain relevant documents and data relating to the BPM

Coordinate and consolidate progress reports in line with the approved interventions from programmes

Attend change management interventions and provide related admin support

Consolidate the outcome of discussions for various meetings and make follow-up on outstanding actions Provide administration support and secretariat services

Draft administrative reports and standard response or correspondence to clients based on the requests received.

Support of other HR projects

Maintain all OD related records (manual and electronic), and update databases.

Perform secretariat services in relation to OD related work (incl. scheduling meetings, packs prep, minutes, etc.)

Maintain workflow and processes and make necessary follow-ups

ATTRIBUTES

– Stakeholder liaison

– Ability to work under pressure

– Ability to work independently

– Good interpersonal skills

– Initiative

– Ability to work independently and as part of a team g) Flexible Knowledge

– Good understanding of organisational development and design

– Good knowledge and understanding of OD related DPSA

– prescripts

– Sound experience in job evaluation processes and relevant systems

Sound knowledge of organisational structure and information analysis

– Sound experience in work-study investigation techniques

– Knowledge of public service regulations, PFMA

– Knowledge of human resources policy formulation and implementation

– Understanding of business process management and analysis

– Records Management Skills

– Good communication skills;

– Computer Literacy

– Interviewing skills

– Change management

– Project Management

– Time Management

