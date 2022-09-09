SENIOR WORK STUDY OFFICER

Sep 9, 2022

CLOSING DATE 16 SEPTEMBER 2022

LOCATION Pretoria
POSITION TYPE Fixed Term Contract – 12 months
SALARY R21 400 Per Month

PURPOSE
– To provide technical support in implementing effective and efficient organisational development responsibilities.

QUALIFICATIONS
– NQF level 6 qualification in Management Services / Operations Management /
Organisational Development / Work-study.
– Certificate in job evaluation in the public service is an added advantage.

EXPERIENCE /SKILLS
– At least 1 year experience in organisational development/ work-study.
– Experience in job evaluation within the public services.

JOB DUTIES /RESPONSIBILITIES

Organisational Design:

  • Conduct analysis, desktop research, interviews and collect any information relating to assigned work.
  • Analyse existing structure and consolidate inputs received from Programmes on the components, functions and posts.
  • Participate in workshops/sessions to facilitate the review of organisational structure and draft workshop outcomes
  • Compile a draft submission for approval in line with the DPSA prescripts
  • Provide assistance in implementing approved structure and maintain approved structure
  • Perform persal transactions relating to post establishments Conduct job descriptions investigation
  • Receive job description and analyse information.
  • Conduct research via internet, interview other clients and retrieve framework, prescripts
  • Schedule meetings with the employees and supervisor to discuss the JD content
  • Develop new/ review existing job descriptions, send to user for validation.
  • Follow-up with employees on the signing of job descriptions and ensure proposer filling.
    Conducting job analysis and evaluation
  • Receive and analyse information by conducting basic research on documents collected during development of job description.
  • Conduct JE benchmarks with other departments and within the department
  • Coordinate validation meeting in preparation for the JE
  • Prepare the JE packs for the JE Committee and conduct perform secretariat function to the [URL Removed] initiatives in relation to BPM, change management, and other OD interventions
  • Map processes with relevant business units and improve the existing process based on the latest changes
  • Maintain relevant documents and data relating to the BPM
  • Coordinate and consolidate progress reports in line with the approved interventions from programmes
  • Attend change management interventions and provide related admin support
  • Consolidate the outcome of discussions for various meetings and make follow-up on outstanding actions Provide administration support and secretariat services
  • Draft administrative reports and standard response or correspondence to clients based on the requests received.
  • Support of other HR projects
  • Maintain all OD related records (manual and electronic), and update databases.
  • Perform secretariat services in relation to OD related work (incl. scheduling meetings, packs prep, minutes, etc.)
  • Maintain workflow and processes and make necessary follow-ups

ATTRIBUTES
– Stakeholder liaison
– Ability to work under pressure
– Ability to work independently
– Good interpersonal skills
– Initiative
– Ability to work independently and as part of a team g) Flexible Knowledge
– Good understanding of organisational development and design
– Good knowledge and understanding of OD related DPSA
– prescripts
– Sound experience in job evaluation processes and relevant systems

Sound knowledge of organisational structure and information analysis
– Sound experience in work-study investigation techniques
– Knowledge of public service regulations, PFMA
– Knowledge of human resources policy formulation and implementation
– Understanding of business process management and analysis
– Records Management Skills
– Good communication skills;
– Computer Literacy
– Interviewing skills
– Change management
– Project Management
– Time Management

