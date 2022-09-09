Systems Analyst I – ITS Marketing Systems at Datafin Recruitment

YOUR technical aptitude and knowledge of systems architecture as a Systems Analyst I is sought by a reputable Retail Group to understand and translate business requirements into quality system solutions. You will ensure optimal system performance and stability through support and continuous improvement. The ideal candidate will require a 3-year IT tertiary qualification, have 5 years’ IT work experience including the software development lifecycle: gathering requirements, designing solutions, testing, documentation, implementation, and support of solutions. Your technical proficiency should include API/Development, SQL/Oracle, AWS, CRM, Salesforce, Java and/or C#. You must also have experience with Systems Integration, have worked on projects or large continuous improvement initiatives & be familiar with Project Management methodologies; Waterfall, Agile software delivery methodologies and tools such as Scrum, Jira, etc. Any experience with Customer and Martech platforms, cloud technologies, tool sets, and tech stacks will prove beneficial.

Analyse current systems solutions and business requirements –

Provide oversight around system architecture, the design of solutions and processes.

Interpret and provide input to translate complex business requirements into business requirement definitions and specifications.

Analyse and evaluate required system enhancements.

Analyse existing systems and interfaces for modification / improvement purposes.

Design new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs –

Model and design innovative, well-architected solutions.

Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business / user requirements / processes into a system design.

Design system enhancements.

Create systems specifications based on testing problems / changing requirements.

Design interfaces into other systems.

Provide input to deployment plans based on design.

Testing of proposed solutions –

Develop system test plans for System and Integration Testing to ensure quality delivery.

Perform Systems Testing and Integration Testing, and feedback results.

Participate in the implementation of new solutions to ensure successful integration into current environment –

Manage the creation and hand-over of the System Administration procedures.

Participate in the post-implementation reviews for completed projects.

Ensure SME input during the implementation process.

Support current solutions –

Resolve user and customer queries.

Ensure the stability of the existing systems environment.

Provide functional leadership and guidance.

Collaborate with and support ITS and the Business –

Integrate with relevant business and IT stakeholders.

Collaborate and engage with business users, Technology teams and vendors to resolve incidents.

Manage, investigate and resolve escalated incidents and requests, including major incidents. Troubleshoot issues related to integrated systems.

Trace data problems back to source to determine root cause of problems and manage incidents to resolution.

Provide system input to design of user training material.

Provide operational support to the business area.

Provide knowledge transfer and support to team members.

Create and maintain documentation –

Develop and maintain all relevant SDLC documentation.

Document, publish and maintain system design (new system developments and enhancements) and all interfaces with other systems.

Minimum 3-year IT qualification.

Minimum 5 years relevant IT experience.

Experience in software development lifecycle: gathering requirements, designing solutions, testing, documentation, implementation, and support of solutions.

API/Development.

SQL/Oracle.

AWS.

CRM.

Salesforce.

Java and or C#.

Experience with Systems Integration.

Working on projects or large continuous improvement initiatives.

Familiarity with Project Management methodologies; Waterfall, Agile software delivery methodologies and tools such as Scrum, Jira, etc.

May be required to perform standby duties.

Retail experience.

Knowledge and experience with Customer and Martech platforms, cloud technologies, tool sets, and tech stacks.

Aware of and responsive to internal and external events and influences on the technical landscape.

Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings.

Appropriately derive and organise the essence of information to draw solid conclusions.

Present problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself.

Plan with a realistic sense of the time and resource demands involved, maintaining awareness of the interrelationships between own and other activities/project.

Anticipate potential obstacles and their impact on the accomplishment of goals and timelines and propose/ take corrective action where required.

Monitor and track progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments and keep the appropriate people informed.

Prepare clear, well-structured presentations using a variety of tools and techniques.

Prepare written reports and briefs and communicate ideas clearly.

Manage existing partnerships within established agreements or contracts; negotiate adjustments when mutually beneficial to do so.

Discuss issues and exchange information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.

Adjust to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures.

Demonstrate resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change.

