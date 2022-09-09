The Role: We are looking for a Technical Support Specialist (High Sites Technician) in Pretoria.
Role Objective:
General maintenance to office/boardrooms, Onsite and Remote User Support to Client.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
- A+
- N+
Preferred Qualification:
- Soft Skills Certificate
- ITIL is advantageous
- Mobility Support
- MCSE
- HP Hardware Certifications is advantageous
Experience required:
- 5 + Years practical in-service delivery; desktop support; generalist.
- Basic Server Support
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:
- Onsite and Remote User Support to Client.
- General maintenance to office/boardrooms
- VIP User Support
- Diagnose Hardware issues
- Reload of machines