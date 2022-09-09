Windows Server System Administrator at Siri Technologies (Pty) Ltd – Gauteng Sandton

Client is looking for a Windows Systems Administrator to support the bank’s Global IT infrastructure. This individual will be working with a global team of Systems administrators responsible for Operations and Projects in the Windows OS space. This is a highly technical environment and team members are required to display competence in all aspects of the Windows Operating System management.
The result
- Provide timely and efficient routine OS support
- Troubleshoot issues and recommend changes to improve stability, availability.
- Work on minor and major projects in the Windows OS space.
- Ensure comprehensive monitoring of services provided in the Windows OS space
- Automating manual, repetitive and time-consuming tasks
- Provide on call support for issues out of working hours
- Ensure servers are fully patched during the monthly patching cycles
- Ensure security vulnerabilities are promptly addressed
- Ensure documentation and procedures are always up to date
- Follow change control procedures laid down by the bank, ensure CMDB is up to date.
- Perform daily and monthly checklists/reporting
Experience, skill and capability
Advanced knowledge of:
- Windows server operating systems
- PowerShell scripting
- Active Directory and Group Policy
Hands-on knowledge of:
- VMware Virtualisation
- Back-up technologies
- Server hardware infrastructure
- Networking
Advantageous experiencequalifications
- SCCM
- Microsoft Certifications
Desired Skills:
- Active Directory
- VMWare
- Microsoft
- Windows Server
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma