Windows Server System Administrator at Siri Technologies (Pty) Ltd

Sep 9, 2022

Client is looking for a Windows Systems Administrator to support the bank’s Global IT infrastructure. This individual will be working with a global team of Systems administrators responsible for Operations and Projects in the Windows OS space. This is a highly technical environment and team members are required to display competence in all aspects of the Windows Operating System management.

The result

  • Provide timely and efficient routine OS support
  • Troubleshoot issues and recommend changes to improve stability, availability.
  • Work on minor and major projects in the Windows OS space.
  • Ensure comprehensive monitoring of services provided in the Windows OS space
  • Automating manual, repetitive and time-consuming tasks
  • Provide on call support for issues out of working hours
  • Ensure servers are fully patched during the monthly patching cycles
  • Ensure security vulnerabilities are promptly addressed
  • Ensure documentation and procedures are always up to date
  • Follow change control procedures laid down by the bank, ensure CMDB is up to date.
  • Perform daily and monthly checklists/reporting

Experience, skill and capability

Advanced knowledge of:

  • Windows server operating systems
  • PowerShell scripting
  • Active Directory and Group Policy

Hands-on knowledge of:

  • VMware Virtualisation
  • Back-up technologies
  • Server hardware infrastructure
  • Networking

Advantageous experiencequalifications

  • SCCM
  • Microsoft Certifications

Desired Skills:

  • Active Directory
  • VMWare
  • Microsoft
  • Windows Server

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

