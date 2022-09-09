Windows Server System Administrator at Siri Technologies (Pty) Ltd

Client is looking for a Windows Systems Administrator to support the bank’s Global IT infrastructure. This individual will be working with a global team of Systems administrators responsible for Operations and Projects in the Windows OS space. This is a highly technical environment and team members are required to display competence in all aspects of the Windows Operating System management.

The result

Provide timely and efficient routine OS support

Troubleshoot issues and recommend changes to improve stability, availability.

Work on minor and major projects in the Windows OS space.

Ensure comprehensive monitoring of services provided in the Windows OS space

Automating manual, repetitive and time-consuming tasks

Provide on call support for issues out of working hours

Ensure servers are fully patched during the monthly patching cycles

Ensure security vulnerabilities are promptly addressed

Ensure documentation and procedures are always up to date

Follow change control procedures laid down by the bank, ensure CMDB is up to date.

Perform daily and monthly checklists/reporting

Experience, skill and capability

Advanced knowledge of:

Windows server operating systems

PowerShell scripting

Active Directory and Group Policy

Hands-on knowledge of:

VMware Virtualisation

Back-up technologies

Server hardware infrastructure

Networking

Advantageous experiencequalifications

SCCM

Microsoft Certifications

Desired Skills:

Active Directory

VMWare

Microsoft

Windows Server

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

