WLAN momentum continues with 20% growth

The enterprise segment of the worldwide wireless local area network (WLAN) market continued its strong growth in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), increasing 20,4% year over year to $2,1-billion, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Wireless LAN Tracker.

The 20,4% annualised growth builds on the enterprise WLAN market growing 17,1% year over year in the first quarter of 2022. In the first half of 2022, the enterprise WLAN market has grown 18,4% compared to the first half of 2021.

Growth in the enterprise WLAN market continues to be driven by the latest WiFi standard, known as WiFi 6 or 802.11ax. WiFi 6 access points (AP) made up 76,5% of the revenues in the Dependent AP segment and accounted for 62,7% of unit shipments within the segment. WiFi 5 products, also known as 802.11ac, made up the remaining balance of Dependent AP sales.

The consumer segment of the WLAN market declined 3,5% year over year in 2Q22, with the quarter’s unit shipments remaining relatively flat at 0,6% growth compared to the first quarter of 2022. Adoption of WiFi 6 continues in the consumer segment of the WLAN market too: In 2Q22, WiFi 6 made up 33,5% of the market’s revenues.

“The enterprise WLAN market continues to grow at a rapid clip, emphasizing the importance of wireless technology in the network and digital transformation goals of organisations across the globe,” says Brandon Butler, research manager: enterprise networks at IDC.

“The enterprise WLAN market is not immune to challenges however, with the supply chain disruptions and component shortages being notable examples. But strong demand for wireless refreshes to WiFi 6 – and increasingly to WiFi 6E – is buoying the market and leading to strong growth rates.”

The enterprise WLAN market had mixed results across the globe. In the US, the market increased 15,7% annually, while in Latin America the market grew 47,7% from a year earlier. In Canada the market declined 1,6%. In Western Europe, the market increased 45,4%, but in Central and Eastern Europe, the market declined 20,6%. Within Central and Eastern Europe, Russia’s market declined 73,2% as the Russia-Ukraine war rages on. In the Middle East & Africa, the market rose 23,2%. In the Asia/Pacific region, excluding Japan and China, the market rose 26,5%, while in the People’s Republic of China the market increased 8,7% year over year. In Japan the market rose 6,2%.

Cisco’s enterprise WLAN revenues increased 19,3% year over year in 2Q22 to $792-million, giving the company market share of 37,7%, compared to market share of 41,5% in the previous quarter, 1Q22.

HPE-Aruba revenues rose 48,6% year over year in 2Q22, giving the company market share of 14,9%, down from 16.5% in the first quarter.

Ubiquiti enterprise WLAN revenues increased 10,5% year over year in 2Q22, giving the company 7,9% market share in the quarter, up from 7,1% in 1Q22.

Huawei enterprise WLAN revenues rose 20% year over year in 2Q22, giving the company 8,5% market share, up from 4,6% market share in the previous quarter.

H3C revenues increased 16,4% year over year in 2Q22, giving the company market share of 4,6%, up from 4,3% in 1Q22.