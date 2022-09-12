BI Developer

Sep 12, 2022

We have an opportunity to join one of South Africa’s leading Insurance companies. The role is based in the North of Johannesburg, with lots of room to grow.
If You Have

  • 3 or more years development experience within a business intelligence environment

  • Strong PowerBI knowledge and experience

  • Qlik development experience

  • Data Warehousing / Database Administration

  • Consulting experience

  • Experience and knowledge of the financial insurance industry

  • Strong transact SQL knowledge

We Would Love To See Your CV

Please email [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • bi developer
  • business intelligence
  • data
  • sql
  • powerbi
  • qlikview

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.