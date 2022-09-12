BI Developer

We have an opportunity to join one of South Africa’s leading Insurance companies. The role is based in the North of Johannesburg, with lots of room to grow.

If You Have



3 or more years development experience within a business intelligence environment

Strong PowerBI knowledge and experience

Qlik development experience

Data Warehousing / Database Administration

Consulting experience

Experience and knowledge of the financial insurance industry

Strong transact SQL knowledge

