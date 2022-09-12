We have an opportunity to join one of South Africa’s leading Insurance companies. The role is based in the North of Johannesburg, with lots of room to grow.
If You Have
- 3 or more years development experience within a business intelligence environment
- Strong PowerBI knowledge and experience
- Qlik development experience
- Data Warehousing / Database Administration
- Consulting experience
- Experience and knowledge of the financial insurance industry
- Strong transact SQL knowledge
We Would Love To See Your CV
Please email [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- bi developer
- business intelligence
- data
- sql
- powerbi
- qlikview